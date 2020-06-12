We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games



In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground. This would more than likely completely stop the spreading of the virus apart from the odd idiot who was showing symptoms but decided to go to the game anyway as they don't care about infecting others! But if the season cannot start with fans in the ground - then how about all clubs stream every game for £10 (or whatever it cost last season for the streamed games)? Instead of having gate receipts for 22 home league games, you'd have streaming revenue for 44 games in total. If we assumed our average home attendance was 17,000 - assume average ticket price is £15, that's £5.6m for the season. You'd have to average 12,750 per game streaming at £10 (profit excluding charge to iFollow) to make that. Or you could average 17,000 streaming per game if you made a £7.50 profit on each streaming match charge. Approximate numbers of course but there's food for thought. It's not ideal. There's other overheads to consider and you'd need a survey on how much people would be willing to pay versus how many would watch and you might not make as much - but surely it's worth a go? Then we'd just need to sell a couple of our 17,000 midfielders (OK slight exaggeration!) and buy defenders and a target man and we might go up!





AlexGreen added 17:12 - Jun 12

Good article and totally the right thinking to see where we can make money outside of gate receipts. Living abroad I get the live stream for all matches and I absolutely love it, it would be great if everyone could have this if the stadium wasn't deemed ready for crowds.



I think the number of subscribers would be a fair amount lower than you're thinking though; families / friends attend matches together and pay for individual tickets, whereas if they streamed it they'd only be paying once. Plus I bet the profit that we make after costs and iFollow's chunk) is negligible.



The idea of everyone wearing masks throughout the game was one I'd not considered before; the Churchmans would be even quieter!

