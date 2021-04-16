Demolition Man



Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match. “If the whole squad didn’t want to come back from Wimbledon the other night, it wouldn’t have bothered me” just about sums it up.



It’s hard to imagine a list of weaknesses longer than the one he bemoaned – “We don’t put crosses in the box, we don’t create chances, we don’t defend well, we don’t retain possession of the ball, we’re not very fit, we’re not very athletic.”



In line with his words, the clear-out has now started.



The problems we have are, of course, deep-rooted and they go back over some years. This is well illustrated by the first team squad in terms of how long players have been around, who brought them in and how many managers they have played under prior to Cook.



Player Year Signed Managers Played Under

Holy 2019 Lambert Cornell 2020 Lambert Ward 2020 Lambert Chambers 2012 Jewell/McCarthy/Hurst/Lambert Wilson 2019 Lambert Nsiala 2018 Hurst/Lambert Edwards 2018 Hurst/Lambert Skuse 2013 McCarthy/Hurst/Lambert Nolan 2018 Hurst/Lambert Judge 2019 Lambert Huws 2017 McCarthy/Hurst/Lambert Jackson 2018 Hurst/Lambert Norwood 2019 Lambert Sears 2015 McCarthy/Hurst/Lambert Drinan 2018 Lambert Hawkins 2020 Lambert





NB Excludes KVY (who has played so little football and who, I think we would all agree, has some real quality) as well as loanees in and out



This suggests that the foundations of the current crisis have been laid by several managers. We’ll all of course have our own opinions on individuals. Personally, I think we must acknowledge that Freddie Sears was great for us at one point, Kayden Jackson, despite scoring in his early days, looks to me like he will never make a footballer, but collectively we are, as Cook says, a soft touch and that’s been the case for too long.



We all hoped that our decline had culminated in relegation but actually it just continued. These players – to a greater or lesser degree – have been part of that so it’s inevitable that if we are to sweep away the culture then we must remove many of them.



What are likely to be tougher decisions (at least for us as fans) are those affecting the younger players who have come through the youth set-up, ie ‘our own’. For a long time the academy was held out as our big hope and many of us were yelling for the kids to be given a chance. Well, the current squad at least shows that a good number have been:



Player Year Joined (age) Managers Played Under Woolfenden 2009 (11) McCarthy/Hurst/Lambert Kenlock 2014 (18) McCarthy/Hurst/Lambert Lankester 2006 (6) Hurst/Lambert Bishop 2003 (7) McCarthy/Hurst/Lambert Nydam 2008 (9) McCarthy/Hurst/Lambert Downes 2005 (7) McCarthy/Hurst/Lambert Dozzell 2007 (8) McCarthy/Hurst/Lambert Dobra 2015 (14) Lambert



Andre Dozzell (quite apart from the respect we all have for his dad) and Jack Lankester, for instance, are Town supporters and these numbers show that most have grown up with us as a club.



The fact remains though that, while they have time on their side, they still have to deliver. Sadly for many of us, the promise of some (such as Teddy Bishop) seems to be receding rather than progressing.



The suggestion that Town’s squad is as ‘strong as any in League One’ was the basis of an expectation that Paul Lambert would get us back up. The assertion was repeated even as recently as when Cook arrived, but not by him and, notably, not by the buyers (maybe only by the seller...).



We, of course, know it to be nonsense. Even a cursory glance at the highlights on Quest every week shows a host of clubs with much stronger sides, many of which are nowhere near the top two. What’s more we have been so regularly outplayed by teams in similarly modest positions that it’s undeniable.



As we approach a mass clear out then it is impossible not to compare the last time a manager took such an approach, and how that ended.



Paul Hurst’s situation was, of course, quite different. Cook has both the need and the opportunity with so many players out of contract and new owners providing funds backed by expectations.



As supporters, we may well not agree with some or even many of his decisions that he is about to make but we are being asked to trust him.



It’s worth pondering the much-repeated fact that, were it not for the points deduction, Cook’s Wigan team which was made up of youth and freebies, many of whom were playing without any guarantee of being paid, would have finished near mid table in the CHAMPIONSHIP. That is as good an illustration as any of what he can achieve with some half decent foundations.





RegencyBlue added 16:08 - Apr 16

"This suggests that the foundations of the current crisis have been laid by several managers".



Not really. The foundations for the crisis, and the years of relentless decline which preceded it, lay squarely with Evans. I know his supporters just will not have it but I've never witnessed a situation where new owners come in one week and by the next the entire club is being turned on its head with what looks like the vast majority of the first team squad being called out in public by their manager and effectively shown the door before a season ends.



That must surely tell you something as to just how bad things have been found to be. Its going to take a while to undo the damage wrought here by Evans but Cook, and the new owners, have made an excellent start in my view.

