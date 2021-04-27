Power of Motivation



The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce. Not lack of bounce in the players, though this is certainly been evident, nor the absence of that oft-quoted reaction, ‘we’ve got to bounce back from that result’. The biggest puzzle has been lack of any positive bounce from those usual suspects: the change of manager and/or change of owners. We have had both, but the only bounce has been a ‘dead cat bounce’. Before the longed-for changes happened, we had struggled to a three-match winning run and the illusion of hope lead us to believe that an easier run-in than all the other play off contenders would work in our favour!



As John Cleese said in the film <i>Clockwise</i>, "It's not the despair that gets to me, it's the hope that really hurts." Clearly something is working behind the scenes, and behind all the public statements and despite all the tangible changes to finances and structures. Could it be that intangible factor of motivation, positive motivation and negative motivation? These can be bigger than any other factors as history has proved. Having supported the Town from birth in Ipswich, and from 1956 at Portman Road, I can recall some examples. The legendary Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson (after the initial battles) seemed to instil positive motivation in their teams and got more from them than any individual player ever dreamed they could achieve. They developed their skills, encouraged and congratulated them and made them feel like world-beaters. Jackie Milburn followed Ramsey and showed the extreme of positive motivation, being ‘one of the lads’, joining them in the pub with the inevitable results, and then the inevitable hard man Bill McGarry coming in to repair the damage and get us promoted. The self-fulfilling circle of too-matey management followed by no-mates discipline. From what Paul Lambert said in public - "we were brilliant" - he seemed to be a positive motivator and the players liked it (and became comfortable). The promising starts to the season showed the benefit, but the bubble burst with the absence of Plan B and the challenge of balancing positive motivation with discipline when it was needed There have been examples of negative motivators who offer criticism first, telling the players they’re not good enough as a way of trying to improve them. Roy Keane seemed one of those, as did Paul Hurst, and more likely his assistant Chris Doig. At that time legend has it that the senior players resisted and rejected negative motivation, went to see the owner, and got Hurst and his team sacked. Did the same thing happen later with Lambert as the positive motivation soured? Or was it the owner/manager motivation that collapsed? The ex-owner’s hands-off management left a void for player power to step in and wield their power, which has now vanished. Is this where the motivation went too? Confidence and positivity leaking away just when a push for promotion had some momentum? After a season like that, the usual cry is for new owner and/or manager. Hold on a moment! We have a lot of positive motivation from Paul Cook about the future, but not about his current players, he has quickly turned into the most negative motivator that we've seen, attacking players publicly. We are transferring our hope into a summer clear-out and him buying time to prove or disprove himself with his own squad. We have loads of positive motivation from the new owners in their public statements - how long can their enthusiasm about the Ipswich of the past survive disappointment and loss of money in the Ipswich of the present? It’s high stakes and very high risk and opportunity. Amidst the unknowns, one certainty is that our past successes have been built on positive motivation running throughout the club, the owners, the manager, his staff, the administration behind the scenes, the players. The supporters have it, as well as hope, and are just waiting to be mirrored and fired up. Their resilience and patience deserves some reward.





