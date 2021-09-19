Catch-19



How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league? I wasn’t there that afternoon, but I was with the team at Ipswich station that evening. The 4-1 victory had made it virtually certain that we’d be going up for the first time ever to the top division; a throng of fans, including me and my brother, were at the station to greet the team (before some of them made the short walk to collect their bikes at the ground and cycle home!). A week later we beat Sunderland 4-0 at Portman Road to make certain and I joined others running onto the pitch (as I was to do again on April 28 1962). Today’s relief and celebration of a 1-0 win in ‘division three’ shows how far round the football cycle the last 60 years have taken us.

Hopefully the punctured balloon of August’s hopes will be inflated again by October, but the early part of the season left questions dangling: - Why was there no new manager bounce last season or this?

- How much of past success was due to the assistant manager?

- Can the manager manage the 'storming' in the dressing room if results don’t come: an avalanche of recruits trying to form working relationships, finding out about different salary deals, competing for promised places in the team (not to mention houses in the town!), old scores to settle from previous clubs. As TWTD blogger Jaime Clapham recently wrote, there’s a lot of storming and norming before performing! Perhaps the most relieved person at Sincil Bank was Mark Ashton, out there on the pitch rightly applauding the loyal supporters. The post-match conference screen meeting with the US owners just got easier. The dreaded ‘vote of confidence press release’ could be put back in the desk drawer! A run of results, and a top-six position by start November will rescue the CEO, and the owners, from an unenviable Catch-22 situation – or in Town’s case ‘Catch-19’ reflecting the imports of the transfer window. Without better results, the dilemma famed in Joseph Heller’s novel could be mirrored in any thoughts on the manager’s future.

After all, most of the 19 have given Cook’s leadership as a key reason to join: ‘played for him before’, ‘love his enthusiasm’, ‘he sold me on the project’ etc. If he was to go, how many of them would maintain the motivation? Or would a new manager demand a wholesale change all over again? Oh no, not again! And on the other hand, there’s no one left to blame for failure. The squad are Cook’s choices, Ashton has worked hard to buy the assets, the owners have been vocal in backing all appointments (but quieter since September). ‘Catch-19’ says to me that there’s no way anyone would think of changing the manager before Christmas. If the top six isn’t attained by start November, the fireworks may start about possible director of football or assistant manager, which will buy all parties more time. Of course we all know what will take such pessimistic thoughts off the Christmas table and give us fans seasons’ greetings. The Cobbolds and Alf Ramsey knew that answer in April 1961, and look what happened next. Let’s hope the diamond anniversary marks an upswing in the cycle.





Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.

You need to login in order to post your comments