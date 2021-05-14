Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich



I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember. I was concerned to read comments on TWTD from a contributor recently referring to one of our new investors as an ‘offshore debt peddlar’, and it has prompted me to set out some thoughts of my own about the recent takeover at the club. It may not have been intentional, but there is an unpleasant implication in ‘offshore’ - our investors do not come from a tax haven and I would struggle to think of a source of funds more upright than an Arizona State pension fund. I don’t know how the purchase of the club was structured, but I would expect that some or much of the investment was introduced as some form of subordinated debt. I expect in reality the form of investment makes little difference. Most of Marcus Evans’s investment over the years was in this form – and a simple lesson from that scenario reminds us that, from the club’s perspective, this sort of debt does not behave like, for example, bank debt, and its value only really relates to the value of the business as a whole (how much of it did Marcus Evans get back?); I don’t expect the Arizona pension fund are likely to see any repayments of any such debt from the business while the club is in League One, probably not if it gets to the Championship, I guess maybe if it reaches the Premier League… in which case frankly I wouldn’t mind too much. The Arizona pension fund, via ORG, has provided funds for the acquisition of the club. The more interesting questions for me are what funds are also available to invest in the club now – into the infrastructure, people, ground, management, team – what might be their appetite for more investment in the future, and whether there are any other sources of funds in the background. We would have the same questions for any acquiror. But there would be little point in buying the club without a plan and funding for investment, so I think we can safely assume that there is at least a decent scenario in place for the future. These do come across as sophisticated investors with good track records in sport investment. The fact is that a few months ago we were stuck with an owner who had run out of appetite to invest in the club, beyond what had to be provided every year just to keep it afloat. That was a very poor scenario with only one likely outcome, which had been playing out on the pitch over the last few seasons. The new position must be hugely preferable to that. I am just glad Evans found someone who had the desire to take the club on as the new owners have, and who made it financially feasible for him to sell. From what I have seen and heard, the investors and new leadership come over well. I am glad to see that they clearly arrived with a plan, with people they had lined up to run the club. These look like good quality individuals who have management and leadership experience and know English football; they are what Evans lacked all those years ago when he took the hasty and (to me) extraordinary decision to remove Jim Magilton and bring in Roy Keane as manager. As the Americans have repeated, the club needs all the right building blocks to succeed, and there seems to be systematic rebuilding going on at our club. My biggest concern is about if and when things go wrong. I struggle to believe Marcus Evans could ever have stomached presiding over the demise of an old English footballing institution like Ipswich Town or would have wanted the name of his business to be associated with such a public failure. I am not convinced the same could be said for ORG and the Arizona pension fund representatives, sat thousands of miles away and very largely with no direct involvement. But we will see how this pans out and I am optimistic. I think fans are right to express concerns about the outcome of Paul Cook’s first few weeks in charge on the pitch, but I am inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt – changes of management and leadership are never easy, let alone when combined with a change of ownership. I hope that the changes will have been healthy for the club and will reset things in a failing squad. I think we should be grateful for the arrival of ambitious new owners and management, should throw ourselves as fans wholeheartedly behind them, and behind Cook and the players, and we should look forward to a period of great opportunity for the club we love. I will also be trying to bear in mind that wholesale change can be hugely challenging, that success in League One football is not easy, and that I may need a healthy helping of patience along the way.





