Oxford Date Set

Sunday, 5th Jan 2020 00:42 Town’s game at Oxford United will be played on Tuesday 14th January (KO 7.45pm), the club has confirmed. The match, the Blues’ first ever competitive visit to the Kassam Stadium, was initially scheduled for November but was postponed due to international call-ups. Tickets for the game are already at the general sale stage and go back on sale on Monday priced at £24 for adults, £17 for seniors aged 65-plus, £16 for under-22s, £14 for under-18s, £10 for under-13s and £6 for under-sevens. Play Football, Lose Weight

pelles321 added 01:06 - Jan 5

Wish we’d had a bit more notice for this if we want to make arrangements to travel to the game.



Obviously the club thought we better arrange this game quickly to take advantage of our great form of late.



