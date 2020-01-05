Oxford Date Set
Sunday, 5th Jan 2020 00:42
Town’s game at Oxford United will be played on Tuesday 14th January (KO 7.45pm), the club has confirmed.
The match, the Blues’ first ever competitive visit to the Kassam Stadium, was initially scheduled for November but was postponed due to international call-ups.
Tickets for the game are already at the general sale stage and go back on sale on Monday priced at £24 for adults, £17 for seniors aged 65-plus, £16 for under-22s, £14 for under-18s, £10 for under-13s and £6 for under-sevens.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]