U23s Come From Behind to Beat Charlton

Monday, 6th Jan 2020 15:41 Levi Andoh, Armando Dobra (pictured) and Kai Brown were on target as Town’s U23s came from behind to claim a late 3-1 victory over Charlton at Dartford’s Princes Park this afternoon. The Addicks took the lead in the 32nd minute via Junior Quitirna and were ahead at half-time. But right-back Andoh - making his third appearance for the U23s and his first since signing an 18-month contract on January 1st - levelled as he opened his Blues' account on 64 and Town went on to win it in the final minutes with Dobra and Brown grabbing the goals. The Blues’ U18s are in action on Wednesday when they take on Colchester United in Professional Development League Two South at Florence Park (KO midday). U23s: Przybek, Cotter, Andoh, Ndaba (c), O'Reilly, Dobra, McGavin, Hughes, El Mizouni, Morris, K Brown. Subs: Bort, Fehrenbach, Foudil, Gibbs. Play Football, Lose Weight

