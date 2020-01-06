ITFC Women Draw Huddersfield Away

Monday, 6th Jan 2020 17:21 Ipswich Town Women have drawn Huddersfield Town away in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Tractor Girls reached the fourth round for the first time by beating Portsmouth 1-0 at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe yesterday. Huddersfield are currently fifth in the FAWNL League Northern Premier Division, one level above the Blues. The tie will be played at the Stafflex Arena on Sunday 26th January (KO 1pm). Play Football, Lose Weight

