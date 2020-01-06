Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
ITFC Women Draw Huddersfield Away
Monday, 6th Jan 2020 17:21

Ipswich Town Women have drawn Huddersfield Town away in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Tractor Girls reached the fourth round for the first time by beating Portsmouth 1-0 at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe yesterday.

Huddersfield are currently fifth in the FAWNL League Northern Premier Division, one level above the Blues. The tie will be played at the Stafflex Arena on Sunday 26th January (KO 1pm).

Play Football, Lose Weight
Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.
Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020