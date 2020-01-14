Priority for Regular Away Fans for AFC Wimbledon Trip
Tuesday, 14th Jan 2020 14:02
Tickets for Townâ€™s away game at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday 11th February will not be going on sale in the usual way, the club has announced, with the Blues given only 700 tickets for their first-ever visit to Kingsmeadow, which has a capacity of just 4,850.
Priority is being given to fans who have attended the most away games this season with the ticket office contacting those supporters directly in order of the number of games they have attended, giving them the opportunity to buy tickets. Itâ€™s not expected any tickets will be left to go on general sale.
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesnâ€™t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where weâ€™d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
Itâ€™s a curiosity of Townâ€™s great years that the two big successes â€“ winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobboldâ€™s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Alâ€™s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friendâ€™s passing â€“ but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]