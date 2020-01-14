Priority for Regular Away Fans for AFC Wimbledon Trip

Tuesday, 14th Jan 2020 14:02 Tickets for Townâ€™s away game at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday 11th February will not be going on sale in the usual way, the club has announced, with the Blues given only 700 tickets for their first-ever visit to Kingsmeadow, which has a capacity of just 4,850. Priority is being given to fans who have attended the most away games this season with the ticket office contacting those supporters directly in order of the number of games they have attended, giving them the opportunity to buy tickets. Itâ€™s not expected any tickets will be left to go on general sale. Play Football, Lose Weight

Wallingford_Boy added 14:21 - Jan 14

Seems fair. Only been to 4 away games this season, so no chance for me! 0

Swoody added 14:29 - Jan 14

Bring a nose peg it's next door to a sewage farm my son trains there just hope the wind is in the right direction. 0

