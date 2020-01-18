Norwood on the Bench as Blues Face Tranmere

Saturday, 18th Jan 2020 14:14 James Norwood surprisingly drops to the bench as the Blues face his former club Tranmere at Prenton Park with Kayden Jackson returning to an otherwise unchanged team. Will Norris continues in goal behind a back three of skipper Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden. Gwion Edwards and Luke Garbutt are the wing-backs. In midfield, the Blues field the same trio of Flynn Downes and Emyr Huws behind Alan Judge with Jackson, who missed Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Oxford with a minor hamstring problem, joining Will Keane up front. The Prenton Park pitch passed an earlier inspection but looks less than impressive and seems likely to cut up from the off. pic.twitter.com/AVH90IEfjBâ€” TWTD.co.uk - #itfc (@twtduk) January 18, 2020 pic.twitter.com/bk0wUszm8Fâ€” TWTD.co.uk - #itfc (@twtduk) January 18, 2020 Tranmere make two changes from the team which drew 0-0 at Southend last weekend with skipper and keeper Scott Davies returning for loanee Aaron Chapman, who has returned to Peterborough, and Liam Ridehalgh in for Calum Woods at the heart of the defence. Tranmere: Davies (c), Caprice, Clarke, Monthe, Ridehalgh, Morris, Danns, Perkins, Woodyard, Jennings, Ferrier. Subs: Pilling, Nelson, Banks, Gilmour, Blackett-Taylor, Payne, Mullin. Town: Norris, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Edwards, Downes, Huws, Garbutt, Judge, Keane, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Earl, Skuse, Norwood, Nolan, Bishop, Sears. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire). Play Football, Lose Weight

cat added 14:22 - Jan 18

But of a kick in the nads for Norwood (assuming heâ€™s not carrying a knock) other than that like the look of the team. Confident of a win as per! 0

ArnieM added 14:22 - Jan 18

Itâ€™s the right decision regarding Norwood . Heâ€™s far too hyped up to be of use in a game where cool heads are required . Itâ€™s about the TEAM not Norwood . 4

mow_the_lawn added 14:35 - Jan 18

At least the subs can keep warm making sandcastles. 1

cat added 14:37 - Jan 18

You might be right ArnieM. It could also be tactically playing the taller Keane due to the pitch, but whatever the reason, itâ€™s still a kick in the nads not playing against your former club, 2

TimmyH added 14:42 - Jan 18

Norwood will be less than impressed not to start against his former club but maybe PL might see him as trying to hard or opposing players might target him to get him sent off...so might be a wise decision, but have to say jury is out on James as has fallen a little flat over the last few months. 3

jas0999 added 14:43 - Jan 18

Pitch looks awful! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:54 - Jan 18

seen better school playing fields.This is not going to be sexy football.



0

