Norwood on the Bench as Blues Face Tranmere
Saturday, 18th Jan 2020 14:14
James Norwood surprisingly drops to the bench as the Blues face his former club Tranmere at Prenton Park with Kayden Jackson returning to an otherwise unchanged team.
Will Norris continues in goal behind a back three of skipper Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden. Gwion Edwards and Luke Garbutt are the wing-backs.
In midfield, the Blues field the same trio of Flynn Downes and Emyr Huws behind Alan Judge with Jackson, who missed Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Oxford with a minor hamstring problem, joining Will Keane up front.
The Prenton Park pitch passed an earlier inspection but looks less than impressive and seems likely to cut up from the off.
Tranmere make two changes from the team which drew 0-0 at Southend last weekend with skipper and keeper Scott Davies returning for loanee Aaron Chapman, who has returned to Peterborough, and Liam Ridehalgh in for Calum Woods at the heart of the defence.
Tranmere: Davies (c), Caprice, Clarke, Monthe, Ridehalgh, Morris, Danns, Perkins, Woodyard, Jennings, Ferrier. Subs: Pilling, Nelson, Banks, Gilmour, Blackett-Taylor, Payne, Mullin.
Town: Norris, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Edwards, Downes, Huws, Garbutt, Judge, Keane, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Earl, Skuse, Norwood, Nolan, Bishop, Sears. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).
