Downes Targeting More Goals

Sunday, 19th Jan 2020 11:14 Flynn Downes says he wants to get forward more and score more goals having netted his second of the season as the Blues came from behind to win 2-1 at Tranmere yesterday. Speaking after the game by a very churned up Prenton Park pitch, Downes admitted the surface had been very difficult to play on. “Tough,” he said. “It was heavy on the legs but we got through it in the end, we knew we had to come here and get the three points and that’s what we did. “It took a while to get used to it. I think every game takes a good 10 or 15 minutes to into but with this, it’s relentless, you’re getting it for the whole 90 minutes. “We came here, we knew what to expect but we got the job done and got all three points.” The 20-year-old felt the Blues were unlucky to be behind at half-time: “Yes, I think that was the first shot they had in the first half. It was a bit of a killer. “We knew they were going to come and just put it on top of us and set pieces were going to be a bit of trouble, but I thought we dealt with it well after that. We bounced back and got the job done.” Downes got forward more in the second half with the Blues more dominant than in the first, which he says was largely down to the opposition’s approach. “That wasn’t intentional, I think that was just the way the game was going,” he reflected. “They were sitting back a bit. Obviously the fans got behind us so we could put the pressure on top of them. “It was good to get the goal, gutted it wasn’t the winner but I’ll take it, I can’t complain.” Downes, whose 55th-minute John Wark-esque headed goal was his third in 50 senior starts for the Blues and 17 sub appearances, says he ought to get into those positions more regularly. “I need to do it more definitely,” he said. “When I was younger I always used to play as the deep midfielder so it’s something that I’m trying to add to my game, getting forward so hopefully there’s more to come.” Having scored twice now, does he have a goals target for the season? “Do you know what, I did have, I wanted to hit eight. Can I still get that many? We’ll see how we go.” Regarding Town’s 79th-minute winning goal, he added: “I think Nors’s [James Norwood's] pass was unbelievable and Jacko’s [Kayden Jackson's] finish was a different level as well. They’re all firing on all cylinders at the minute so we’re buzzing.” The Brentwood-born schemer says it was a game the team went into believing they needed to win. “We came here and said that a draw isn’t good enough,” he said. “Obviously going 1-0 down was a bit of a killer but the spirit of the boys was unbelievable, to come back and get all three is a different level.” Downes believes the poor run of form in November and December is now firmly behind the Blues. “Definitely, we had that little ‘drought’ where we dropped in confidence and we weren’t playing as well as we should have been but I think we’re back now, we’re back on form,” he said. And be believes Town, third, two points behind leaders Rotherham and second-placed Wycombe, have what it takes to get back into the top two. “We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and that’s the main thing," he said. "If we keep winning all our games then I’m sure we’ll be sweet. “There are a lot of tough games coming up. Every game in this league is tough so we’re just going to stick to what we do and try and replicate what we’ve done today.” Play Football, Lose Weight

