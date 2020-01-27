ITFC Women Draw Manchester City Away in FA Cup
Monday, 27th Jan 2020 18:52
Ipswich Town Women have been handed a plum tie away against FA Women’s Super League leaders and current holders Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The game will be played at the Etihad Campus on Sunday 16th February (KO 1pm).
The Tractor Girls are in round five for the first time in their history having beaten Huddersfield, who play in a division above the Blues, 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday. Town are the first fourth tier side to reach the fifth round.
Reacting to the drawn on BBC Look East, 16-year-old Maddie Biggs, who scored a hat-trick at Huddersfield, said: "We'll give it a good go, I think."
Photo: Ross Halls
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]