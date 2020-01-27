ITFC Women Draw Manchester City Away in FA Cup

Monday, 27th Jan 2020 18:52 Ipswich Town Women have been handed a plum tie away against FA Women’s Super League leaders and current holders Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The game will be played at the Etihad Campus on Sunday 16th February (KO 1pm). The Tractor Girls are in round five for the first time in their history having beaten Huddersfield, who play in a division above the Blues, 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday. Town are the first fourth tier side to reach the fifth round. Reacting to the drawn on BBC Look East, 16-year-old Maddie Biggs, who scored a hat-trick at Huddersfield, said: "We'll give it a good go, I think." Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Pendejo added 18:56 - Jan 27

Hmm its the nearest most of us will get to going to the Etihad for a while... definitely maybe worth going along to sing about cigarettes and alcohol, whilst standing on the shoulders of giants. We can celebrate a win with a champagne supernova, and hiss it all up a wonderwall -1

arc added 19:06 - Jan 27

Shame it's not at Portman Road—that would have been fun :-) 2

pennblue added 19:38 - Jan 27

Its a great draw, and thoroughly deserved. 2

Stourbridgeblue added 20:12 - Jan 27

Pendejo - it's at the Etihad Campus, next to, but not THE stadium. Still a pretty good venue and maybe the best draw they could have hoped for. Blaze of Glory and all that. I'll be going. :-) 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments