Player of the Year Awards Tickets on Sale

The official Supporters Club's Player of The Year Awards will take place on Saturday 18th April in Beattie's following the Rochdale game. Supporters Club president Terry Butcher and BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy will host the event. Tickets will be available in the FanZone before the Coventry, Portsmouth and Southend matches or by email from March 7th via officialitsc@gmail.com or markeramsay58@gmail.com, or alternatively send a text with details to 07810373296 or via Twitter to @itscofficial. All net proceeds will go to the ITFC Academy. As usual, most of the first-team players will attend along with the coaching staff. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16 who must be accompanied by an adult. The adult price includes free entry to the raffle. Extra raffle tickets will be available. Photo: TWTD



hoppy added 15:22 - Mar 4

Did you spell 'Player Walk of Shame Tickets on Sale' wrongly?? 0

SouthBucksBlue added 15:23 - Mar 4

Good luck with selling those! 0

BlueHarwich added 15:29 - Mar 4

Only our Club would stick this out after that absolute shambles last night! i'm still trying to get over it then this pops up! JOKERS!! 0

TractorCam added 15:30 - Mar 4

Just give the award to Downes, young player to Wolf and save everyone the hassle. 1

TheTrueBlue1878 added 15:31 - Mar 4

What Player of the Year?



Can't imagine these tickets will fly off the shelf. 0

TheTrueBlue1878 added 15:31 - Mar 4

fergalsharkey added 15:36 - Mar 4

Give it to nolan and young player to chambers.

The whole mockery would then be complete

0

Michael101 added 15:42 - Mar 4

Player What ***king player 0

runningout added 15:51 - Mar 4

Honoursly? 0

