Player of the Year Awards Tickets on Sale
Wednesday, 4th Mar 2020 15:15
The official Supporters Club's Player of The Year Awards will take place on Saturday 18th April in Beattie's following the Rochdale game. Supporters Club president Terry Butcher and BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy will host the event.
Tickets will be available in the FanZone before the Coventry, Portsmouth and Southend matches or by email from March 7th via officialitsc@gmail.com or markeramsay58@gmail.com, or alternatively send a text with details to 07810373296 or via Twitter to @itscofficial. All net proceeds will go to the ITFC Academy.
As usual, most of the first-team players will attend along with the coaching staff.
Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16 who must be accompanied by an adult. The adult price includes free entry to the raffle. Extra raffle tickets will be available.
Photo: TWTD
