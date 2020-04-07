Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Beattie Book Back on Sale
Tuesday, 7th Apr 2020 10:42

Author Rob Finch has reprinted a small number of copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend.

The book is available for Â£9.99 by emailing Rob via robfinch180@gmail.com and paying through Paypal.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020