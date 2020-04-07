Beattie Book Back on Sale

Tuesday, 7th Apr 2020 10:42

Author Rob Finch has reprinted a small number of copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend.

The book is available for Â£9.99 by emailing Rob via robfinch180@gmail.com and paying through Paypal.





Photo: Action Images