Garbutt: Players Were Always Going to Do the Right Thing

Thursday, 9th Apr 2020 19:22 Blues loanee Luke Garbutt says it was inevitable that Premier League footballers would show their support for the NHS and frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis. Yesterday evening, a contribution fund under the #playerstogether banner was was launched by a large number of Premier League players - including former Blues Tyrone Mings, Adam Webster, Connor Wickham and Aaron Cresswell as well as ex-loanees Chris Wood, Andros Townsend, Mark Noble and Asmir Begovic - partnering NHS Charities Together, an umbrella organisation made up of more than 150 separate NHS charities, “helping those fighting for us on the NHS frontline, as well as other key areas of need”. "A lot of players put a letter together in support of doing this gesture, particularly for the NHS and frontline workers, making sure it goes to the correct place,” Garbutt told the club website. “They don’t want to do these gestures and then it not go to the correct place. I think it was always going to be the case that if players were going to discuss it between themselves then eventually the right thing was going to get done.” The initiative followed comments from secretary of state for health and social care Matt Hancock, the MP for West Suffolk, calling on top flight players to “make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part”. Garbutt, with Town for the season from parent club Everton, felt it was unfair that players were singled out: "From my point of view, his comments were a little bit undermining of football players because they do a lot for communities and a lot that is unheard of. “Just because footballers get paid a lot of money, it doesn’t mean they don’t do a lot of good for communities. “I don’t know whether it was a little bit harsh to just call out players straight away. To put that forward aggressively and to try and undermine footballers doesn’t really sit right with me." Town relaunched their Community Trust this season, while the Toffeemen have a well-established community operation. Garbutt added: ”Ipswich is massive in the community. This season I’ve seen it first hand that they do a lot for the community. It’s a family-focused club and the fans have a good connection with the players. They will see what the players do to commit themselves in the community, I don’t think that goes unnoticed with most supporters. "Everton is a huge community club as well. It does a lot for the community. The fans will have a lot of admiration for the players and what they do."

Photo: TWTD



