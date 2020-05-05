Town Take Up Option on Dozzell's Contract

Tuesday, 5th May 2020 11:46 TWTD understands Town have taken up the one-year option on midfielder Andre Dozzell’s contract. Dozzell’s terms were up this summer but the deal he signed in May 2017 included an option for the club to keep him for a further season. The academy product, who turned 21 on Saturday, has been in and out of the side this season making 13 starts and two sub appearances. Last summer TWTD revealed that Norwich City had made an approach to the Blues for the England U20 international but were unwilling to meet Town’s asking price. Talks regarding a new Blues contract subsequently took place but with no agreement reached. In addition to Dozzell, seven other players also have contracts which are up this summer with the club also having options to keep them for another season: Cole Skuse, Gwion Edwards, Will Keane, Jordan Roberts, Danny Rowe, Armando Dobra and Brett McGavin. As previously reported, Dobra has all but agreed a new three-year contract which will be signed when he returns to Portman Road, while it seems certain that Roberts, who has spent the second half of the season on loan at Gillingham, will move on.

Photo: TWTD



Radlett_blue added 11:57 - May 5

Given that Town may have next to no income for the next 12 months, most of the out of contract players will be released. Sensible to hang on to Dozzell for a year, though.

