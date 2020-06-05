Twenty Years Ago Last Week: The Nationwide View

Friday, 5th Jun 2020 13:47 Following last week’s play-off final anniversary celebrations, Nationwide Building Society, the sponsors of Division One at the time, have given TWTD permission to reproduce their take on life at Portman Road ahead of that game from the June 2000 issue of their in-house magazine.

Photo: Action Images



