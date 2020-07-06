Palace Eyeing Downes

Monday, 6th Jul 2020 17:06 TWTD understands Crystal Palace are showing interest in Town midfielder Flynn Downes. Downes was one of the Blues’ star performers during 2019/20 and caught the eye of a number of clubs from higher divisions, among them Fulham and West Ham. Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman was spotted at Town’s 2-1 defeat at Blackpool in February, the Blues' last away game prior to the lockdown. It had been believed that Luke Woolfenden was the reason for the former Scotland international's trip to Bloomfield Road, however, we now understand it is Downes who has crossed Palace’s radar. Whether the Premier League Eagles or any of the other interested parties opt to firm up their interest in the England U20 international before the start of 2020/21 remains to be seen. The 21-year-old is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022 with Town having an option for a further season. Meanwhile, the Newcastle Chronicle has dismissed this afternoon's report claiming Town are chasing Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke. Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson is said to be keen to keep the former Bradford frontman on Wearside. Town are also reported to have shown interest in Swindon striker Eoin Doyle, 32, who is close to joining Bolton Wanderers on a three-year deal.

Photo: TWTD



therein61 added 17:16 - Jul 6

Straight swop for Zaha then, sorted!! 0

TheTrueBlue1878 added 17:26 - Jul 6

Get the wallet out then. Premier League money, premier league price. 1

bradforblues added 17:29 - Jul 6

Can't see a Premier club wanting to sign him after seeing him once. I've seen a lot of Wyke and Doyle as I work at Bradford City FC and I'd say no to both. -1

ArnieM added 17:48 - Jul 6

Bye bye 👋 ... 0

ArnieM added 17:48 - Jul 6

afcfee added 17:55 - Jul 6

Thanks for the memories Skuse can play even more now wohoo, we could be in with a relegation battle here honestly. 0

afcfee added 17:57 - Jul 6

I've seen him loads of times and a prem club will definitely sign him, class player. 0

FPL_Tractor added 18:03 - Jul 6

If Bolton are giving 3 year deals to 32 year olds may be they haven’t learnt the lessons of the past few years very well. 0

blue86 added 18:08 - Jul 6

Really dont want us to lose any of our young promising players. However, Downes would probably be our biggest asset and I'm expecting to lose him. From a fans point of view, it's not to bad if the club uses it to get a target man and a decent left back in. But how many times have we heard, 'we used the money to cover wages' if that's the case I would rather keep Flynn here. If he goes I just hope we get a decent fee, 10 million? But fear it could be 3 or 4 with how things are? Time will tell I guess. 0

