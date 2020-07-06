Palace Eyeing Downes
Monday, 6th Jul 2020 17:06
TWTD understands Crystal Palace are showing interest in Town midfielder Flynn Downes.
Downes was one of the Blues’ star performers during 2019/20 and caught the eye of a number of clubs from higher divisions, among them Fulham and West Ham.
Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman was spotted at Town’s 2-1 defeat at Blackpool in February, the Blues' last away game prior to the lockdown.
It had been believed that Luke Woolfenden was the reason for the former Scotland international's trip to Bloomfield Road, however, we now understand it is Downes who has crossed Palace’s radar.
Whether the Premier League Eagles or any of the other interested parties opt to firm up their interest in the England U20 international before the start of 2020/21 remains to be seen.
The 21-year-old is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022 with Town having an option for a further season.
Meanwhile, the Newcastle Chronicle has dismissed this afternoon's report claiming Town are chasing Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.
Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson is said to be keen to keep the former Bradford frontman on Wearside.
Town are also reported to have shown interest in Swindon striker Eoin Doyle, 32, who is close to joining Bolton Wanderers on a three-year deal.
Photo: TWTD
