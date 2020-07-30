Vincent-Young Feeling Good

Thursday, 30th Jul 2020 10:13 Right-back Kane Vincent-Young says he’s feeling good having recovered from the groin injury which saw his 2019/20 season end in October. The 24-year-old joined the Blues for £500,000 from Colchester in August last year and made a hugely impressive start to his Town career before requiring two groin operations which ended his season after only nine games and two goals for his new club. “My groin feels good,” the Londoner told the club website. “As tragic as lockdown and the virus has been, it has given me and the other injured players a chance to get back up to speed. “It’s great to be back, great to see the boys after so long and I’m feeling good and really looking forward to the next couple of weeks.” Vincent-Young says the Blues need to get 2020/21 up and running quickly as they target a return to the Championship at the second attempt following a disappointing 11th place in his first campaign at Portman Road. “I think the aims have to be the same as what we had last season,” the former Tottenham academy youngster added. “We need to get back up. We have a good squad and hopefully we have a clear run in terms of injuries. "A strong start is important and hopefully we maintain that along the course of the season to get back to where we need to be." Meanwhile, released Town forward Jordan Roberts, 26, is reported to be interesting Doncaster, Salford and Scunthorpe in addition to his former loan club Gillingham.

Photo: TWTD



Linkboy13 added 10:23 - Jul 30

It's vital he starts the season fit in my opinion by far and away our greatest attacking asset . Mind you that's not saying much very little creativity at the club. 1

Skip73 added 10:30 - Jul 30

Hopefully he stays fit as he's a very important player. 2

TheTrueBlue1878 added 10:31 - Jul 30

By far my favourite Town player. Such a level headed speaker, injuries or the avoidance of such will be crucial this year.



A fully fit squad is a very good squad at this level. 1

Wickets added 10:52 - Jul 30

Its not rocket science he is a top player for us .

0

