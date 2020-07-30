Vincent-Young Feeling Good
Thursday, 30th Jul 2020 10:13
Right-back Kane Vincent-Young says he’s feeling good having recovered from the groin injury which saw his 2019/20 season end in October.
The 24-year-old joined the Blues for £500,000 from Colchester in August last year and made a hugely impressive start to his Town career before requiring two groin operations which ended his season after only nine games and two goals for his new club.
“My groin feels good,” the Londoner told the club website. “As tragic as lockdown and the virus has been, it has given me and the other injured players a chance to get back up to speed.
“It’s great to be back, great to see the boys after so long and I’m feeling good and really looking forward to the next couple of weeks.”
Vincent-Young says the Blues need to get 2020/21 up and running quickly as they target a return to the Championship at the second attempt following a disappointing 11th place in his first campaign at Portman Road.
“I think the aims have to be the same as what we had last season,” the former Tottenham academy youngster added.
“We need to get back up. We have a good squad and hopefully we have a clear run in terms of injuries.
"A strong start is important and hopefully we maintain that along the course of the season to get back to where we need to be."
Meanwhile, released Town forward Jordan Roberts, 26, is reported to be interesting Doncaster, Salford and Scunthorpe in addition to his former loan club Gillingham.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]