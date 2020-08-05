Sunderland Linked With Garbutt Move

Wednesday, 5th Aug 2020 17:12 Sunderland are reported to have joined the chase for ex-Blues loanee Luke Garbutt, a free agent since being released by Everton earlier in the summer. According to the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats are keen on left-back Garbutt, who spent 2019/20 at Portman Road. Wearsiders’ boss Phil Parkinson is said to believe that Garbutt, who has been rumoured to be a Sunderland target on social media for a couple of days, would fit into his system. The 27-year-old, who is believed to be abroad on holiday at present, is understood to be yet to make a decision on his future with a number of options on the table with clubs both in League One and the Championship thought to be interested. Town are among the sides to have spoken to the Harrogate-born full-back, who scored six goals during a successful spell with the Blues in 2019/20, this summer with manager Paul Lambert keen to bring him back to Portman Road on a permanent basis. Speaking to TWTD a month ago about the likelihood of Garbutt returning, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill said: “There’s no secret in the fact that he was on Premier League money, so for us to achieve anywhere near what he would possibly like going forward is going to be quite hard for us. “But he is a player that we brought in on loan, he did fantastic for us, we really like him and we would love to have him at the club. “Whether we can get to some kind of agreement, only time will tell. I’m sure he is waiting for options as well, to see what comes his way off the back of a good season. “I think it’s one we’ll definitely monitor and we’ll try and do the best we can to get the player secured, but I don’t know is the answer to that. A lot determines what happens over the next few weeks.” Garbutt himself said in June that he wasn't ruling out extending his time at Town. “Hopefully I can get to a point where I’ve got a decision to make on a number of clubs," he said. “That’s not to say that I don’t rule out a permanent move to Ipswich if they were to offer me something through the summer because I really enjoyed my time here. I would never rule that situation out.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



martin587 added 17:22 - Aug 5

The lad has a lot of potential but let’s be honest here he is not ours and I doubt we could afford his wages. However it would be a shame if we lost out on him because I felt he fitted into the team.We must just be patient on the transfer market as there are plenty of free’s on the loose and I feel sure we will be seeing fresh faces very soon.🤞🤞 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 17:30 - Aug 5

Mustn't blow are limited funds on s journeyman fullback, we need a another goalscorer and a centre back 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments