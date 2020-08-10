Stoke and Birmingham Linked With Jackson

Monday, 10th Aug 2020 15:17 Stoke City and Birmingham City are the latest two clubs reported to be keen on Blues striker Kayden Jackson. Last month, it emerged that the 26-year-old had rebuffed Town’s offer of improved terms with Championship clubs said to be eyeing him. As previously reported, Blackburn Rovers showed interest in January, while newly-reported Coventry City had been linked along with League One Peterborough United, who came close to signing him prior to his move to Portman Road. Now Football Insider claim Birmingham and Stoke are both showing interest in the Bradford-born frontman, who joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million in the summer of 2018. Jackson, Town’s joint-top scorer on 11 in 2019/20 alongside James Norwood, is currently contracted until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season so there is currently no urgent need to tie him down to extended terms, while there seems little scope to do so at present given the limits of the salary cap. Despite turning down the new deal, the striker is understood to be happy at the club and in no hurry to move on. Similarly, Town owner Marcus Evans is understood to have no plans to sell any of the club’s prized assets this summer, while the constraints of the salary cap would make it difficult for the Blues to sign a replacement.

Campag_Velocet added 15:23 - Aug 10

With the salary cap coming in, and existing players having been defined a wage of £2k a week, it would be terrible business to sell any player earning more at this stage. 4

Pencilpete added 15:24 - Aug 10

i suppose we'll sell him and replace him with Izale Mcleod ...... 0

FPL_Tractor added 15:31 - Aug 10

I was in favour of selling Jackson and getting in a centre forward more suited to playing up front on his own. But this salary cap nonsense means that makes no business sense now so I’d hold on to him. 2

Gforce added 15:48 - Aug 10

Sell him he's well overrated, first touch is awful. Get around 3 mill, bring in Danny Graham on a free and the Bristol Rovers guy for around 1 Mill and bag 2 mill profit, sorted. Oh and spend the change on a centre half, providing Mr Evans allows the moths to escape his wallet first ! 0

bluebury25 added 15:58 - Aug 10

Get rid. 0

iaintaylorx added 16:08 - Aug 10

Gforce... so you’re saying he is overrated but you want £3M for him? Double what we paid for him? I personally want Jackson to stay and form a constant, consistent partnership with Lambert. That’s why I think he is very coy on his future, as Lambert’s rotation policy is ridiculous!! He works hard, albeit isn’t the most prolific finisher, but I would rather give him another season. 1 season is nothing to judge now, look at Kieffer Moore for example!! 0

iaintaylorx added 16:08 - Aug 10

I obviously meant form a partnership with Norwood😂 ^^^ 1

Gforce added 16:23 - Aug 10

Iantaylorx.... If it was Peterborough doing the selling they would probably demand 10 million. But I agree with the Kieffer Moore situation, even if he is a poor man's Peter Crouch 0

