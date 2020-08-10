Stoke and Birmingham Linked With Jackson
Monday, 10th Aug 2020 15:17
Stoke City and Birmingham City are the latest two clubs reported to be keen on Blues striker Kayden Jackson.
Last month, it emerged that the 26-year-old had rebuffed Town’s offer of improved terms with Championship clubs said to be eyeing him.
As previously reported, Blackburn Rovers showed interest in January, while newly-reported Coventry City had been linked along with League One Peterborough United, who came close to signing him prior to his move to Portman Road.
Now Football Insider claim Birmingham and Stoke are both showing interest in the Bradford-born frontman, who joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million in the summer of 2018.
Jackson, Town’s joint-top scorer on 11 in 2019/20 alongside James Norwood, is currently contracted until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season so there is currently no urgent need to tie him down to extended terms, while there seems little scope to do so at present given the limits of the salary cap.
Despite turning down the new deal, the striker is understood to be happy at the club and in no hurry to move on.
Similarly, Town owner Marcus Evans is understood to have no plans to sell any of the club’s prized assets this summer, while the constraints of the salary cap would make it difficult for the Blues to sign a replacement.
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]