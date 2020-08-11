Town Hoping to Play First Pre-Season Fixture on Saturday

Tuesday, 11th Aug 2020 16:34

Town hope to get their first-team pre-season friendly programme under way this Saturday.

Confirmation of the fixture, which like all the club’s friendlies will be played behind closed doors, is likely to come in the next couple of days.

The Blues have been forced into a change of opposition with a club having pulled out as they felt they weren’t far enough through their pre-season training programme for a game at this stage.

Town plan to play four or five first-team friendlies ahead of their 2020/21 campaign - including two against Premier League opposition - with all but one set to be played away from home.

Meanwhile, Coggeshall Town have announced a pre-season friendly against a Town XI on Tuesday 25th August.

A game against the Seedgrowers has become a regular feature of pre-season with Coggeshall chairman Graeme Smith’s company Chelmsford Plastic Warehouse a sponsor of the Blues’ academy.

Last summer Town sent an U23s squad and that may well be the case again with another Town XI, probably largely made up of U18s, playing at Needham Market the same day.

A year ago, the Town youngsters were beaten 4-2 by the Bostik North side with Kai Brown netting both the Blues’ goals.

Pop star Olly Murs is a co-owner of the club and featured for Coggeshall in the 2016 friendly between the clubs.





Photo: TWTD