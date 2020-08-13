Saturday's Friendly Off

Thursday, 13th Aug 2020 15:41 Town's opening pre-season friendly is off, TWTD has learned. The Blues were due to play the first match of their 2020/21 preparations away from home against unnamed opposition on Saturday but we understand the fixture will not now take place for reasons beyond the club's control. That proposed fixture had been arranged to replace a game against Southend, the League Two side having pulled out as they felt they wouldn’t be ready to play a game at this stage in their pre-season programme. Town will now start their friendlies with the double header at Colchester next Tuesday, a match which the League Two club is streaming live. The Blues now appear set to play four games, one at home, with a trip to face Tottenham at their new stadium pencilled in for Saturday 22nd August.

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:45 - Aug 13

Football is just making it up as it goes along. Thank god for cricket. 0

