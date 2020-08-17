Blues in EFL Trophy Group With Crawley and Gillingham
Monday, 17th Aug 2020 16:32
Town have been named alongside Crawley and Gillingham in Group B of the Southern section of the EFL Trophy.
They will learn their final group opponent, an U21 side from a club with a category one academy, tomorrow at 1.30pm when the draw takes place on talkSPORT 2.
The Blues will play either Crawley or Gillingham at home and the other away, while the U21 club, which will be one of Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham, City, Southampton or West Ham United, will travel to Portman Road.
The EFL prevents U21s sides from facing their local rivals in the group stage so Town won't be be up against Norwich's youngsters.
The EFL Trophy, last season the Leasing.com Trophy but with that sponsorship having ended, gets under way in the midweek prior to the Blues’ League One opener on Saturday 12th September.
Following the September start, the second group match will be played on 6th/7th October and the third on 10th/11th November. The round of 32 will be played on 8th/9th January, the round of 16 on 12th/13th January, the semi-finals on 16th/17th February and the final on 14th March.
Last season the Blues reached the quarter-finals before being beaten 2-1 at Exeter City.
The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup also takes place tomorrow, live on Sky Sports News from 10am.
