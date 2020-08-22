EFL and Sky to Allow Clubs to Stream Games

Saturday, 22nd Aug 2020 14:15 The EFL and Sky Sports are reported to have agreed a deal which will allow clubs in the Championship and Leagues One and Two to stream all their matches via their websites during the season ahead. According to the Daily Mail, despite Sky Sports paying £119 million for rights to the three EFL divisions as well as the Carabao Cup they are sympathetic to the struggles that clubs are going through due to the pandemic and will let them stream all games - including those that kick off at 3pm on Saturdays - until the Government permits attendances of more than 50 per cent of a stadium’s capacity. It’s anticipated that casual supporters will have to pay around £10 per game with season ticket holders able to watch for free. Clubs in the Championship will keep the cash they raise from the streamed games, but it’s said there will be a revenue-sharing arrangement in Leagues One and Two due to the varying fanbases. As things stand, it’s hoped that around 25 to 30 per cent of fans will be permitted to attend games from October 1st, although it’s likely the figure may be lower than that initially. Portman Road has a capacity of just under 30,000 these days with the club having just shy of 9,000 season ticket holders.

Photo: TWTD



ntoms97 added 14:40 - Aug 22

From 12,000 STH to 9,000. How different could it have been if ME trusted McCarthy in January '15 -2

cornishblu added 15:03 - Aug 22

Yes ntoms97 we would be down to about 500

Why don’t you understand that many would be reluctant to renew until attendance can be confirmed , not everyone has the means to put money into something that they then don’t get back and have to seek entertainment elsewhere

If you love MM that much go support the club he is manager of ....oh hang on !! 1

