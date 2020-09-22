Irish Youngster Agbaje Joins Blues

Irish youngster Edwin Agbaje has joined the Blues academy from Shamrock Rovers.

Agbaje is a 16-year-old attacking central midfielder from Offaly who has won Republic of Ireland caps at U15 and U17 levels.

Prior to joining Shamrock Rovers he was with Edenderry Town and Klub Kildare.

Until last week Agbaje, who also operates in wide midfield, was a sixth former at St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry.

Meanwhile, Town's U18s beat Millwall 2-1 on Saturday with Tawanda Chirewa and Cameron Stewart netting the goals.

U18s: Bort, Wyss, Stewart, Kabongolo, Armin, Humphrey, Cutbush, Chirewa, Alexander, Siziba, Bello. Subs: Osbourne, Corrigan, Bareck.

Photo: Shamrock Rovers