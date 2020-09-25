Early Kick-Off For Gills EFL Trophy Tie

Friday, 25th Sep 2020 12:22

Town’s EFL Trophy tie against Gillingham at Portman Road on Tuesday 6th October has moved to a 7pm kick-off from 7.45pm.

The Blues will be looking to win their first game in this year’s competition when the Gills visit having lost 2-1 to Arsenal’s U21s earlier this month.

Gillingham beat Crawley Town by the same scoreline at the Priestfield Stadium in their opening match in the tournament.

The match will be available to watch live on iFollow Ipswich.





Photo: TWTD