Tractor Girls Hit 10 to Stay Top

Sunday, 11th Oct 2020 19:41 Ipswich Town Women hammered Cambridge United 10-0 at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon to maintain their place at the top of FAWNL Division One South East with Natasha Thomas hitting a hat-trick Sophie Peskett bundled the Tractor Girls into the lead in the fifth minute, then she made it 2-0 with her second of the afternoon on 14. Three minutes later, a visiting defender turned Paige Peake’s corner into her own net, before Thomas made it 4-0 on 21 with her first of the game, then 5-0 with her second in the 28th minute. Peake netted a penalty on 31, then Anna Grey completed the first-half scoring with Town’s seventh a minute later. Thomas completed her hat-trick and made it 8-0 in the 58th minute, prior to Zoe Barratt grabbing the ninth in the 77th minute and Amy-Leigh Abrehart making it 10 with 11 minutes left on the clock. Manager Joe Sheehan, whose side are now the only team in the top four tiers still to concede this season, was delighted with the performance, which he felt was the best of his time as boss. “Brilliant, I think that’s as good as we’ve probably seen from us, certainly in the year in 10 months that I’ve been in the post,” he said. “Fantastic.” Photo: Ross Halls



dangerous30 added 19:45 - Oct 11

Well done 😀 0

