Folami Linked With Return to Australia

Wednesday, 14th Oct 2020 10:31 Town’s Australian U23 international striker Ben Folami has been linked with a move to the Melbourne Victory back in his home country. According to The World Game, the 21-year-old could make a switch to the A-League as he looks to play regular football ahead of next summer’s Olympic Games. Folami was a member of the Olyroos squad - the U23s - which qualified for the Games which were due to be held in Tokyo this summer but have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A move to the Victory would allow coach Graham Arnold to watch him in action on a regular basis. Whether the move would be permanent or a loan is not known, according to the report, but a temporary switch seems more likely. Town boss Paul Lambert said last week that Folami is among the young players he would like to get out for a spell to gain first-team experience: “Ben hopefully will go out on loan.” However, a switch to a UK-based club where the Blues can keep a closer eye on their player's progress would be preferable than a move down under. Folami, who scored his first senior goal in last week’s 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham, is contracted to Town until next summer with the deal likely to include the usual one-year option. The Sydney-born frontman has made four first-team starts and three sub appearances for the Blues. He spent a short spell on loan at Stevenage at the end of last season playing two games from the bench before the campaign was curtailed. Despite the UK international transfer window having closed, A-League sides can still sign players from abroad with former Luton and Wigan man Callum McManaman having joined the Victory yesterday. Meanwhile, former Blues midfielder Kevin Bru, 31, has joined l'US Créteil-Lusitanos Football, who play in the Championnat National, the third tier of French football. The Mauritius international has had spells with Apollon Limassol and Dinamo Bucarest since being released by Town in the summer of 2018. Photo: Matchday Images



Bergholt_Blue added 10:50 - Oct 14

Loan would be good for him but please town don't sell him 0

BryanPlug added 10:52 - Oct 14

I’d it’s a loan then will probably be good for him to get experience. I wouldn’t like to see him leave permanently. 0

ParisBlue added 10:54 - Oct 14

Would be a good move for him, but would have liked to see him having been given more of a chance. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 10:55 - Oct 14

good prospect be a pity to lose him , was looking forward to seeing him moving on with us . 0

ThatMuhrenCross added 11:13 - Oct 14

Loan would be fine in my opinion, but far too soon in his career to be giving up on a career in Europe if it's to be a permanent. 0

Bluefox added 11:31 - Oct 14

Suspect it may be on a permanent basis. I wold be sorry to see him go, but he is not one of the names that Lambert mentions when he talks about promising youngsters, which suggest he may not really rate him.

I reckon he is also a victim of the system we are now playing – is he strong and mobile enough to play as a lone striker? Lambert has played him out wide in the cup game this season, which is probably not his position. 0

