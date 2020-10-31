Lambert: We Rode Our Luck

Saturday, 31st Oct 2020 18:21 Town boss Paul Lambert admitted his side rode their luck as they defeat Crewe Alexandra 1-0 at Portman Road via Oli Hawkins’s first goal for the club. The Blues were second best, particularly in the first half, and Lambert said that was partly down to his team underperforming while also giving credit to the Railwaymen. “Both, we never turned up in the first half,” he said. “We expected things to happen but [they don’t] if you don’t do the basics in football. “First and foremost you have to work hard and run and fight, they’re the basics, everything else comes after that. “We rode our luck to go in at half-time 0-0, they were the better team, and Tomas Holy made a great save to keep us at 0-0. “We never played well in the first half, but there aren’t many times I’ve said that this season. “I’ve been in the game long enough to know you’ll get things when you don’t deserve it, and when you do deserve it you’ll lose.” What was his message to his players at half-time? “We don’t have a divine right just to turn up, we have to be bang on the money every week, we can’t turn up being off it, in any game of football. “It doesn’t matter what game you play, you have to be bang at it, you have to respect the opponent, respect what you’re up against, knowing you’re not going to get it all your own way. “It’s a blessing in disguise sometimes because you think it’s not going to happen again.”

He added: “I’ve been here nearly two years and there are games when I’ve walked away not believing we’ve lost them and we’ve got nothing. “You take the three points. I’ve played football a long time, I’ve been a manager a long time and there are times when you’ve been really under the cosh and you win. And there have been times when you’ve been absolutely flying and you lose. “That’s the secret, don’t get too high when you win and don’t get too low when you lose.” Lambert was pleased to see summer signing Hawkins get off the mark: “It was a great goal, we took the corner really quick. It was a great ball from Judgey and Oli’s header was great. “I’m delighted for him because he’s a really good guy and he’s a lot better than a lot of people give him credit for. “I’m delighted for everybody because it’s really, really tough situation we’re asking these situation, asking these guys, the Crewe guys as well, Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday, that is extremely tough, and you’ve got to go and do it again. Lambert also had praise for Kayden Jackson, who made his first appearance after his positive Covid-19 test as a sub. “I thought he did well when he came on in the last half hour, made an impact,” he said. “We’ve two young kids at the back [Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness], Toto [Nsiala] and James [Wilson] have done great, but the way the situation at the minute is at the minute, we need everybody to perform, all the guys because you’re going to get game after game the way this is going.” Keeper Holy made one crucial save in the first half and out in a solid display throughout. “Great, he’s a big lad and he made some good saves there in the second half as well,” Lambert continued. “Overall view, we rode our luck, we’ll take it but we know we can’t turn up and set a precedent that that’s going to happen for us. “Ten games gone, we’ve played really good football and it’s more or less one game where we didn’t deserve to get anything.” The Blues have won all five of their home matches without conceding and Lambert is delighted with all of his defenders. “The clean sheets have been great, it doesn’t matter who has played, Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Wilson, Nsiala, Kenlock, Ward, they’ve been really strong,” he said. “Listen, I’m really happy, I can’t be happier, it’s been really good, really good form, a long, long way to go.” With prime minister Boris Johnson set to announce another lockdown, Lambert isn’t sure where that leaves Town and football more widely. “We’ve got to travel unless the PM says otherwise,” he said looking ahead to Tuesday’s game at Sunderland. “You’re asking guys to perform Saturday-Tuesday, that’s not right.” Is he concerned about the fate of the season? Might it be curtailed? “I really don’t know, like everybody else, if they are going to another national lockdown. “How can we travel? We hardly get tested here. How do you travel? How do you go to the North East or the North West? Jump in your car and travel? I really don’t know. I think it’s in a really precarious season.” Asked whether it is difficult to see the season being played to its conclusion if there is a break, he added: “Either that or you’re playing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. “And, do you know what, the way it is, it wouldn’t surprise me if they did something stupid like that - you have to get the season finished so you play Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday… This is crazy, this is absolutely crazy.” The 10-game mark is often said to be the point when a division starts to take shape and despite being happy with seven wins and one draw from those matches, Lambert isn’t getting carried away with matches continuing to come thick and fast. “Ten games is nothing,” he said. “We have Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, then to Crawley in the cup [on the next Tuesday] and then we have a free week because we were meant to play Blackpool and there are a couple of international things. I really don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s a tough schedule.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Daniel72 added 18:29 - Oct 31

I wouldn't knock Lambert.. I think he is sound. We're surrounded with this Planedemic Certificate Of Vaccination 19 rubbish and he is just doing what he can. 3

jayessess added 18:47 - Oct 31

Maybe you could try giving them the "you have to work hard" speech before the match, Paul? 0

Sindre94 added 18:48 - Oct 31

Honest comments, at least. Would like to see us controlling games better; it’s dramatic to go from 75 to 45 percent possession at home in a few days. Would like to see an older head in the team on tues. 0

prebbs007 added 18:58 - Oct 31

“We never played well in the first half, but there aren’t many times I’ve said that this season” .....

No you utter numpty. You’ve lied to us after a lot of games. We haven’t been “great” and if you’re “really really happy” then you’re obviously very easy pleased. We HAVE to be better. You need to get more from “the best squad in the division” and if we don’t improve this will be a carbon copy of last season. We need to get the very best out of each individual from players to coaches to manager or we will start to slide.

I really hope you can get it out of them Lambert but I don’t believe you’re the right man for the job. Please prove me and the majority of our fans wrong ! Good luck.



COYB ! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments