Kick-Off Delayed to 7.30pm
Tuesday, 3rd Nov 2020 18:46

This evening’s kick-off at the Stadium of Light has been delayed until 7.30pm due to broadcasting technical issues.

The game was set to start at 7pm having been moved from a 7.45pm kick-off last month.


Photo: Action Images



Millsey added 18:55 - Nov 3
Just about to ask what’s happening with iFollow lol
TimmyH added 19:03 - Nov 3
Same here...
BangaloreBlues added 19:13 - Nov 3
In this modern technological age, people still forget to put 50 pence in the meter.
Fatboy added 19:16 - Nov 3
Stadium of No Light.
BlueArrow added 19:23 - Nov 3
Could have watched Emmerdale first
