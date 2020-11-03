Kick-Off Delayed to 7.30pm

Tuesday, 3rd Nov 2020 18:46 This evening’s kick-off at the Stadium of Light has been delayed until 7.30pm due to broadcasting technical issues. The game was set to start at 7pm having been moved from a 7.45pm kick-off last month. ⏱ Due to technical issues relating to external broadcast infrastructure, the @EFL have advised that tonight's game will now kick-off at 7.30pm.#itfc pic.twitter.com/sT7u309htT — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) November 3, 2020

Photo: Action Images



Millsey added 18:55 - Nov 3

Just about to ask what’s happening with iFollow lol 1

TimmyH added 19:03 - Nov 3

Same here...

0

BangaloreBlues added 19:13 - Nov 3

In this modern technological age, people still forget to put 50 pence in the meter. 2

Fatboy added 19:16 - Nov 3

Stadium of No Light. 1

BlueArrow added 19:23 - Nov 3

Could have watched Emmerdale first 1

