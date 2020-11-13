Edwards Misses Out On Award

Friday, 13th Nov 2020 09:44

Town winger Gwion Edwards has missed out on winning the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month award for October.

The Welshman was nominated having scored three and assisted two during the month but the gong went to Charlton keeper Ben Amos.

Peterborough’s Siriki Dembele and Marcus Harness of Portsmouth were the other nominees.

The last Town player to win a Player of the Month award was Daryl Murphy in the Championship in November 2015.





Photo: TWTD