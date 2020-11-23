Former Blue Bruce Retires



Former Town defender Alex Bruce has announced his retirement at the age of 36. Bruce, who won two full caps with the Republic of Ireland, joined Town in August 2006 from Birmingham and departed for Leeds in August 2010, having had a spell on loan with Leicester while with the Blues. In total Bruce made 123 starts and four sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals. “Unfortunately the day that every footballer dreads has come. The boots are being hung up and I am retiring from playing as of today,” Bruce tweeted. “On the whole it has been an unbelievable 20 years since I left school at the age of 16 and I have had the privilege of playing for some great clubs. My time at Ipswich and Hull in particular hold very fond memories for me. “I am going to miss playing as it is without doubt the greatest job in the world. I’d like to thank my family, team-mates and coaches for all their support over the years and I now look forward to starting a new chapter.” Bruce, the son of Newcastle boss Steve, left Kilmarnock in the summer having also played for Oldham (loan), Sheffield Wednesday (loan), Tranmere (loan), Huddersfield (loan), Hull City, Wigan (twice, on loan) and Bury.

Photo: TWTD



