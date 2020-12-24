Baggott in Indonesia U19s Squad For Training Camp

Thursday, 24th Dec 2020 09:53 Town youngster Elkan Baggott has been called up to an Indonesia U19s training camp in Spain. The 30-strong squad are set to meet up on Boxing Day and will play a number of training games between then and January 31st. Flights from the UK to Spain are currently suspended so the centre-half may have to wait before joining up with the squad or may be unable to do so. The camp is part of the squadâ€™s preparations for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship in Uzbekistan, which has been rescheduled for March having originally been set for October, and also the FIFA U20 World Cup which the Indonesians are hosting in May and June. The 18-year-old, who made his senior Blues debut in the Papa Johnâ€™s Trophy tie against Gillingham and travelled with the squad to the League One game at Plymouth before being left out of the matchday 18, won his first U19s caps during a camp in Croatia in October. The 6ft 4in tall centre-half was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother.

Photo: Matchday Images



