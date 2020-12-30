Town Linked With Tyke Thomas

Wednesday, 30th Dec 2020 23:46 Town are reportedly eyeing a possible January move for Barnsley winger Luke Thomas. According to the EADT, the Blues are considering a loan approach for the 21-year-old, who has made seven starts and 12 sub appearances for the Championship Tykes this season. Earlier this month, Sunderland and Oxford United were reported to be among a number of League One clubs keen on making a move for the former England U20 international on a permanent basis in January. Thomas, who is left-footed but can play in either flank, was with West Brom as a schoolboy before moving on to Cheltenham with whom he made one senior sub appearance. The Soudley-born wideman moved on to Derby County in 2016 and spent time on loan at Gloucester City and Coventry while a Rams player. Although he made only two sub appearances for Derby, his form while on loan with the Sky Blues during 2018/19 persuaded Barnsley to pay £1.2 million for his services in the summer following that campaign. In total, 5ft 6in tall Thomas has made 33 starts and 28 sub appearances for Barnsley, scoring twice. Manager Paul Lambert has said on a number of occasions that he will be looking to add to his squad in the January transfer window, although with money tight. “I’d like to give them a helping hand,” he said just over a week ago. “If we can bring somebody in, it’ll be beneficial.” Having turned 21 since the start of 2020, Thomas wouldn’t count towards the 22-man squad of senior players allowed under the salary cap and his wages wouldn’t count towards the £2.5 million limit.

Photo: Action Images



