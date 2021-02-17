Jackson: My Desire to Win and Perform For My Club Will Never Be Questioned

Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 19:07 Striker Kayden Jackson has commented on training with the U23s and claims he wants out of Town due to transfers not materialising. Jackson has been training with the U23s, along with Jon Nolan, since his red card against Sunderland, manager Paul Lambert having made his anger at the challenge which led to the 10th-minute dismissal clear after the game. The 26-year-old frontman, who was the subject of loan interest from Huddersfield on deadline day, commented on suggestions that his situation is due to wanting to move on and potential moves not happening. “Seen talk of me training with the U23s due to transfers not materialising and me wanting out of Ipswich,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am a PROFESSIONAL football player and will always carry myself as such. Wherever I am, my desire to win and perform for my club will never be questioned.” Seen talk of me training with the u23s due to transfers not materialising and me wanting out of Ipswich.



I am a PROFESSIONAL football player and will always carry myself as such. Wherever I am, my desire to win and perform for my club will never be questioned. — Kayden (@KaydenJackson14) February 17, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



mib added 19:13 - Feb 17

Professional footballer? start playing like one then. -2

heathen66 added 19:21 - Feb 17

Jackson has been treated very poorly for one mistake

Lamberts man management is poor (if he has any at all) which is evident every week. Look at Woolfenden being dropped because of a comment he made leaving the field...after another loss at home

We need Jackson playing in his proper position as a front 2 with Norwood (or any other striker). He proved this last season where he formed a good partnership, however it seems Lambert know best (one up top all season and giving Norwood less than 20 mins) 8

jas0999 added 19:24 - Feb 17

Why is Lambert still at the club. 6

dominiciawful added 19:30 - Feb 17









2

bluelodgeblue added 19:32 - Feb 17

And so the disaster goes on??? 3

Bazza8564 added 19:56 - Feb 17

A decent player like Jackson will understand to be patient. Mr Lambert has, on so many levels, lost the plot, suggest Mr Jackson remains patient. Even Donald Trump ran out of time eventually and he had better connections that PL 0

90z added 20:06 - Feb 17

Iv always liked Jackson as a player he does have an aggressive side to his play which is what you need. Clearly shows passion! Last year or so something just hasn't seemed quite right with him. 1 of many issues we don't see behind closed doors. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments