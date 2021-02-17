Jackson: My Desire to Win and Perform For My Club Will Never Be Questioned
Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 19:07
Striker Kayden Jackson has commented on training with the U23s and claims he wants out of Town due to transfers not materialising.
Jackson has been training with the U23s, along with Jon Nolan, since his red card against Sunderland, manager Paul Lambert having made his anger at the challenge which led to the 10th-minute dismissal clear after the game.
The 26-year-old frontman, who was the subject of loan interest from Huddersfield on deadline day, commented on suggestions that his situation is due to wanting to move on and potential moves not happening.
“Seen talk of me training with the U23s due to transfers not materialising and me wanting out of Ipswich,” he wrote on Twitter.
“I am a PROFESSIONAL football player and will always carry myself as such. Wherever I am, my desire to win and perform for my club will never be questioned.”
