Lambert: Encouraging, a Step in the Right Direction

Tuesday, 23rd Feb 2021 22:23 Town boss Paul Lambert felt his side’s display as they beat Hull City 1-0 at the KCOM Stadium was “encouraging”, reiterating his post-match comment from Saturday’s 0-0 home draw with Oxford United. “It’s encouraging, as I said Saturday, it’s a step forward,” Lambert said when asked his thoughts on what was the Blues’ most impressive result of the season so far. Was it as good a performance as at any time in the campaign? “I don’t really know. It’s just encouraging, it’s a step in the right direction. “I said we can try and build on Saturday so it’s encouraging, we beat a really good side in my opinion, who have got Championship quality players in their team and have just got relegated, so it’s a step in the right way.” Might it have been more than 1-0? “Yes, we got in some good positions and had some good moments, that was the pleasing thing. A little bit of care and maybe pulling the trigger a little bit earlier, but there were some good moments in the game.” Lambert felt Troy Parrott and Keanan Bennetts not taking their opportunities was more down to their youth than confidence. “No, it’s not a confidence thing, the two of them were really good, 19 years old and 21 years old, really, really good,” he said. “It’s not confidence, it’s just decision-making, they’ll get that when they get more experienced, they’ll make the right decisions.”

Reflecting on goalscorer James Norwood, who was outstanding as the out and out striker, he said: “As I said before, he’s missed a big chunk of the season with injury, backwards and forwards, and we’ve missed him, I’ve always said that. “But his goal was a really top goal, his general game was very, very good and he and Troy Parrott linked up very well.” He added: “He’s been out for a long time. We lost him and then he came back in and then we lost him again for a long period of time. “If James can stay fit and keep doing what he’s doing, then we’ve got a really good number nine. It’s just keeping him fit. “His goal was excellent and I’m pleased for him because he’s had a hard time with injuries.” Asked about Parrott and his work-rate, he said: “It’s part of the game, part of the game, tracking back. I’ll keep my own thoughts on Parrott, I know exactly what he brings, I know exactly what type of lad he is and what player he is. I’ll keep my own thoughts on him because I’ve got my own idea where I think he’ll end up playing.” Lambert was pleased with his side’s work-rate, not just Parrott’s: “I said on Saturday, I’ve never once questioned their commitment, their fight, anything like that. Did I expect anything less tonight? No, that’s what they give me.” Defensively the Blues have now kept three clean sheets in a row: “Yes, really good, really pleased with the clean sheet, gives you a solid base to build from. “But I think you defend from the front and I think that’s what happened. From the front to the middle guys to the defending guys to Tomas [Holy], every one of them deserves a lot of credit for what they did.” Perhaps the standout man in that back four was Myles Kenlock, with the left-back also picking up an assist. “He’s doing well,” Lambert said. “He’s only been in the team for a few games but he’s doing really well at this moment. He’s playing defensively really good, offensively really good, so I’m pleased for him.” A week ago Town were dismal as the drew 0-0 at home with Northampton. Asked what’s changed, Lambert said: “The Northampton point might be a good one, I don’t think anyone should think it wasn’t anything OK. “We never won the game, we never deserved to win the game but we didn’t get beaten, and we got a point. We took it, it wasn’t ideal, but we take it. “That was a different team, that was same team that beat Blackpool a week earlier. There’s no magic formula, there’s no magic wand, as I said before, when we started to get a lot of experienced guys back to give them a hand, it would be better. And hopefully we can keep winning.” Lambert played down the significance of beating one of the division’s better teams for the first time. “I don’t think you should ever class yourself as not being able to beat a top six or can’t beat a bottom six side. Every team is tough in the league, you always try to win whatever league position they’re in. Wherever teams are, you have to try and win, that’s the nature of football. “This top six thing and bottom six, middle six, you have to win games, it doesn’t matter where teams sit in the table.”

Quizzed on whether the win gives his side confidence ahead of the home game with Doncaster on Saturday and then next Tuesday’s match at Accrington, he said: “We have to work the same, we have to make the same effort, have the same commitment, let’s see what Saturday brings.” Does he believe the same XI can play again on Saturday with a number of them not having played a lot of football until the last few days? “I’ll see how they are. We’ve got a long drive home and we’ll see how they are Thursday and Friday. But they’re happy how they played, so we’ll just see how everybody is.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 22:29 - Feb 23

Lambert lost my confidence when we lost the last game against a top side. We have now ended that awful statistic of not beating a top 6 side.

Lambert has at least earnt another match in charge. 0

jonbull88 added 22:35 - Feb 23

Much much much better from town! Same again on Saturday lads 👍🏻 1

ArnieM added 22:36 - Feb 23

WELL PLAYED LADS! Now please, let’s kick on and go on a run of winning games...... despite all our internal problems could we be the dark horses this season? 0

BobbyBell added 22:40 - Feb 23

Please don't change this team. No one needs a rest yet. Just give them some more games together. 0

midlandblue54 added 22:41 - Feb 23

I’m led to believe Lamberts already been told he won’t be here next season 0

pennblue added 22:42 - Feb 23

The desire and commitment to be first to the ball tonight was top class. It was a great away win, and thoroughly deserved. The formation has changed, Troy and Norwood are causing a lot of problems up top, and the defence is looking solid. Something has clicked into place for sure.



The only thing that matters now is getting 3pts on Saturday. We get those 3pts, everything is up for grabs.



1

dominiciawful added 22:48 - Feb 23

Lambert out. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 22:51 - Feb 23

Led to believe by whom Midlandblue54? Just asking. 1

TedBrownLives added 22:57 - Feb 23

Well done all. Not easy to dig out a result when things are going against you. A long way to go but there isn't a team in this league without problems. Hopefully a bit of momentum now to take into the next few games. Still possible. 2

Edmundo added 23:17 - Feb 23

The one good thing that may have happened is some home truths were exchanged recently. At all levels. It's the only way the air can be cleared and we can avoid yet another train wreck of a season. 1

TimmyH added 23:22 - Feb 23

I think key is to keep a fairly consistent side injury permitting from now to the end of season...Wilson looks like a shoo-in central defence (he was ever present last season when we conceded little in the first few months) and Kenlock is doing fine at LB, and Norwood has added that tenacity lacking upfront until recently.



We'll certainly learn more where we're going after the Doncaster match. 0

Vanisleblue2 added 23:37 - Feb 23

Nothing negative to say after that.

Players playing for the shirt.

I said after Oxford that I really like Wilson and it was interesting hearing him say he enjoys playing with Totes so keep them together. I wasn't convinced on Kenlock but he is maturing as a player.

Parrott as a number 10 works well and Norwood needs to stay fit- although I am not holding my breath.

Happy tonight...lets see Saturday

0

shefki86 added 23:47 - Feb 23

Credit where credit is due, a really good and very unexpected result! COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments