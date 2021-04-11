Atay: Fantastic to Reach Quarter-Finals

Sunday, 11th Apr 2021 20:39 Blues U18s manager Adem Atay says it’s fantastic for everyone associated with his team and the academy to have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup via Saturday’s 1-0 victory away against Middlesbrough. Central defender Albie Armin netted the winning goal in the 84th minute to set up a home quarter-final tie against either Sheffield United or Bristol City, who meet next Saturday. That tie has to be played before Saturday 1st May. "The result and performance were both brilliant," Atay told the club site. “We had the best players on the pitch and we played with identity and intensity. We played through the lines and did well in the first half, but didn't manage to get a goal in the first 45 minutes. "They responded well but we dug deep and showed different qualities in the second half. The best way to describe it is that the lads have done the club proud. They were so professional and I'm so pleased for them. "Defensively we looked solid and it was a very good team performance. In a way it had everything because we looked dangerous going forward but we also limited their opportunities. The lads worked hard and got what they deserved. "The songs and chants were going on the bus back to Ipswich - it was great to see. It's so important that the lads enjoy these wins and these moments without getting too carried away, and that's exactly what this group can do. "It's fantastic for everyone associated with the team and academy to be in the quarter-finals as well. I know the game will be behind closed doors, but families and friends will all be cheering the lads on from home. “Hopefully we can give them another performance to be proud of, because as I said, the lads should be very proud of what they achieved yesterday.” The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Photo: TWTD



mojo added 21:07 - Apr 11

Great stuff lads. Putting the first team to shame 0

BlueArrow added 21:15 - Apr 11

Well done lads sham we couldn't watch it. Great result. 0

