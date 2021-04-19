|Charlton Athletic 0 v 0 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 17th April 2021 Kick-off 12:30
Blues Visit Northampton Looking to Revive Faltering Play-Off Push
Monday, 19th Apr 2021 15:11
Town visit Northampton's Sixfields for the first time on Tuesday evening with only a victory good enough as they look to get their faltering play-off push back on track.
The Blues go into the game ninth, four points off the top six but with only five matches remaining and their form having been less than impressive.
Town have won just twice in the 11 games since Paul Cook took over as manager, none of them away from home, drawing five and losing three.
They are without a win in four in which they have failed to score. Overall, the Blues goal drought has now extended to 439 minutes with four of their last six matches having ended in goalless draws.
Despite current form, Town boss Cook still believes that the Blues can make the top six with the sides around them similarly stuttering as the season goes into its final straight.
Speaking after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Charlton, he said: “I’m excited, I’ve got to tell you. I told the players that while I’ve got something burning in my stomach myself, a little light flickering, until it goes out then we won’t lie down for no one.
“We’ve got to win at Northampton on Tuesday night and I think we’ll take confidence into the game now.
“That will be a big test for us now because when we’ve done OK on the Saturday, we haven’t travelled on the Saturday, so it’s watch this space.”
Cook will probably try to stick as closely as possible to the team which drew at the Valley, although seems certain to be forced into one change with James Norwood having suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury.
Tomas Holy will continue in goal behind a back four of, from the right, Kane Vincent-Young, Luke Woolfenden, Mark McGuinness and Stephen Ward.
Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes will be in central midfield behind Teddy Bishop with Gwion Edwards again probably on the left and Keanan Bennetts in the right, although Armando Dobra is an alternative. Kayden Jackson seems set to replace Norwood as the lone out-and-out striker.
Northampton currently sit in the relegation zone, 21st, following Friday’s 3-1 defeat at Peterborough.
The Cobblers have won twice in their last nine matches during which time each game has ended in a different result to the previous one, two draws and five defeats in addition to the two wins.
At Sixfields in League One this season they have been in underwhelming form having won seven, drawn five and lost nine, although they have lost only one of their last seven on home turf.
Historically, the Blues have won 12 games between the teams (nine in the league), nine (eight) have been draws with Northampton winning 11 (10).
At Portman Road in February, stand-in skipper Downes was red-carded in injury time as dismal Town drew 0-0 with Northampton.
The visitors had the better chances, coming closest when Peter Kioso hit the post in the first half.
Downes was dismissed in the closing minutes for his reaction to being booked for a foul by referee Darren Drysdale, who moments earlier had infamously squared-up to Town midfielder Alan Judge, who he had harshly adjudged to have dived in the area.
Town have never played at Sixfields with their last trip to Northampton back in their days at the County Ground in a 1987 League Cup tie.
Following a 1-1 draw in Suffolk, John Duncan’s Blues won 4-2 to take the tie 5-3 on aggregate.
The most recent league meeting between the teams at the County Ground was back in April 1967 when sub Mick McNeil was on target for Bill McGarry’s side in a 1-1 draw.
Town skipper Chambers started his career with Northampton, making 129 starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring once, between April 2003 and January 2007 when he moved on to Nottingham Forest.
Blues keeper Dai Cornell moved to Portman Road last summer having left Northampton after four years. While at Sixfields the Welshman made 107 starts and one sub appearance.
Midfielder Emyr Huws made 12 starts - including his senior debut - and one sub appearance in a loan spell with the Cobblers in a loan spell from Manchester City in the first half of the 2012/13 season.
Tuesday’s referee is James Bell from Sheffield, who has shown 76 yellow cards and eight red in 27 games so far this season.
Bell, who is in his first season as an EFL official, will be taking charge of his first Town match, although he was down to take control of the game at Wigan last month before being replaced.
Squad from: Holy, Cornell, Vincent-Young, Chambers (c), Ward, Nsiala, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Dozzell, Skuse, Nydam, Bishop, Downes, Edwards, Bennetts, Lankester, Sears, Dobra, Jackson, Parrott, Hawkins, Drinan.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]