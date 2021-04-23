Cook Can't Wait to Go Through Plans With New CEO Ashton

Friday, 23rd Apr 2021 11:09 Blues boss Paul Cook says he’ll be looking to recruit a small squad he can trust ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and is looking forward to incoming CEO Mark Ashton joining the club from Bristol City on June 1st. Quizzed on whether he had an ideal number in mind when it comes to assembling his squad over the close season, Cook joked: “Forty-five! I want my new owners to think that I've got to bring 45 in. “No, if you look historically back at my teams, I only ever work with small squads, and the reason I work with small squads is because I trust the players. “At the minute at our football club, including Ipswich Town fans, they don't trust me, they've heard me speak a lot, but they haven't seen me win a lot. It's a knock-on effect. “Our players don't trust me. I haven't given them new contracts and I haven't looked after anyone in the dressing room, so why would they trust Paul Cook? “I look at our results and I don't particularly trust them and that's where we've all got to be a little bit clever, cute and respectful of each other. Over a period of time, this club will be successful without a shadow of a doubt.” Asked when he’ll find out what budget he’ll be working with, when he’ll talk to chairman Mike O’Leary about those matters, Cook said: “As you know, the Mark Ashton situation over at Bristol City. Mark has been an amazing servant over a period of time over there. He's galvanised Bristol City with training facilities, stadium infrastructure, club infrastructure. “I spoke about Bristol City well before Mark Ashton was coming over here as a club that I've always looked at and wanted to emulate when I was at Wigan. “You know that infrastructure and going into the stadium on a matchday can only be supported when your team's good. All the infrastructure in the world can be great, but if your team is not very good, it doesn't mean a carrot. “So I can't wait for Mark to be coming across to be able to sit down with him, to go through the plans properly about what he wants, what I want - can we guide the club together with a lot of help from other people whoever they may be coming in? “But again, guys, it's for tomorrow. And I'm sure Mark's going through a difficult period over there because Bristol City has been the only thing in his life for a period of time, and that can be tough for everyone.”



Photos: TWTD/ITFC



