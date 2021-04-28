Former Blue Ward Subjected to Racist Abuse
Wednesday, 28th Apr 2021 15:32
Former Town midfielder Grant Ward was subjected to "abhorrent, racist abuse" on social media following his current club Blackpool’s 1-0 win at Sunderland on Tuesday, the Seasiders have said.
The abusive message has been reported to the police and to Instagram by the Tangerines, who have issued a statement: “Blackpool Football Club is appalled by the abhorrent, racist abuse received by Grant Ward following the team’s fixture at Sunderland last night.
“The contents of the message, on his Instagram account, have since been reported to the social media platform and are now being investigated by the police.
“Grant has the club’s full and unwavering support in this matter, as we continue to collectively take a stand in the fight against racism and online hatred. Enough is enough.”
Clubs across football, including Town and Blackpool, will be staging a social media boycott from 15.00 on Friday until 23.59 on Monday “in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football” and to call on social media companies to take more action regarding online hate.
Some clubs are encouraging their fans to join the boycott, while the England and Wales Cricket Board, first-class counties, the Professional Cricketers' Association and the Lawn Tennis Association have also pledged to take part, as have a number of media organisations including Talksport and BT Sport. TWTD will also be joining the boycott.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]