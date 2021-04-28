Former Blue Ward Subjected to Racist Abuse

Wednesday, 28th Apr 2021 15:32

Former Town midfielder Grant Ward was subjected to "abhorrent, racist abuse" on social media following his current club Blackpool’s 1-0 win at Sunderland on Tuesday, the Seasiders have said.

The abusive message has been reported to the police and to Instagram by the Tangerines, who have issued a statement: “Blackpool Football Club is appalled by the abhorrent, racist abuse received by Grant Ward following the team’s fixture at Sunderland last night.

“The contents of the message, on his Instagram account, have since been reported to the social media platform and are now being investigated by the police.

“Grant has the club’s full and unwavering support in this matter, as we continue to collectively take a stand in the fight against racism and online hatred. Enough is enough.”

Clubs across football, including Town and Blackpool, will be staging a social media boycott from 15.00 on Friday until 23.59 on Monday “in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football” and to call on social media companies to take more action regarding online hate.

Thanks everyone for the messages and @BlackpoolFC who have been very supportive. The account has been reported to instagram and police are investigating. After all that’s happened, people are still sending racist messages out online on fake accounts, something needs to be done✊🏾 https://t.co/z9BK4S2dS2 — Grant Ward (@GrantWard_) April 28, 2021

Some clubs are encouraging their fans to join the boycott, while the England and Wales Cricket Board, first-class counties, the Professional Cricketers' Association and the Lawn Tennis Association have also pledged to take part, as have a number of media organisations including Talksport and BT Sport. TWTD will also be joining the boycott.





MerseyBlue added 15:38 - Apr 28

Disappointing that there are a handful of fans at every club who feel absolutely no shame at the depressing views they hold. I definitely support the social media boycott but as long as people are allowed to hide behind screen names, a small subsect will continue to be abusive. 1

chorltonskylineblue added 15:58 - Apr 28

MerseyBlue - social media platforms are well able to sort out abusive posts through algorithms and automated tracking tools, they just choose not to. They'd like us all to think that nothing can be done. Troy Townsend from Kick It Out talks eloquently on this subject, worth checking out. 1

itfchorry added 16:22 - Apr 28

These people could quite easily be tracked down, if it

wasn’t for these arrogant Social Media Companies



Then they should be prosecuted and made an example of. 0