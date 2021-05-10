Contract Options Exercised On Jackson and Donacien

Monday, 10th May 2021 16:17

Town have taken up the one-year options on Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien’s contracts.

The duo are among the players whose contracts are up this summer but with the club having had an option to keep them for a further season.

TWTD speculated that the Blues might activate Jackson’s option in order to achieve a fee for the striker with AFC Bournemouth having shown interest last summer and Huddersfield in January. The Blues paid Accrington £1.6 million for his services in the summer of 2018.

Jackson appears unlikely to be in manager Paul Cook’s plans as he isn’t a good fit into the 4-2-3-1 system he prefers to utilise.

Donacien, who cost £750,000, also from Accrington in the summer of 2018, ended the season on loan at Fleetwood, the Blues having turned down a £50,000 offer from Plymouth in January.

Whether the right-back is in Cook’s plans or the option has been taken simply to try to secure a fee this summer remains to be seen.

Speaking about Donacien’s situation in January, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill said: “We have an option on Janoi, with that he’s got 18 months left. [Former owner] Marcus [Evans] paid a lot of money for Janoi two summers ago and we felt that the offer that was on the table wasn’t appropriate.”

Cook has been meeting with the players today with the club set to confirm which other out-of-contract members of the squad will join skipper Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse in departing later this afternoon.





Photo: Matchday Images

timkatieadamitfc added 16:22 - May 10

Makes sense all round, to get a fee when we get shot ofJackson finally and Donacien can be back up to KVY 7

heathen66 added 16:25 - May 10

Excellent News.

Both have lots of potential and played correctly hopefully we will see much more from them both !!! -16

CavendishBlue added 16:27 - May 10

This is just in order to get a fee from interested clubs surely? 8

BigHibbs added 16:28 - May 10

Jackson is quick but offers very little else sadly, JD as never played too bad when ive seen him. more than capable back up for KVY 5

grow_our_own added 16:29 - May 10

Generally happy with this, but Jackson needs to get himself back into the shape and form he was in early 19/20 (lose half a stone). He wasn't L1 promotion standard this season. Follow Jamie Vardy's advice and lose some of the meat, it's slowing you down. As a speedster-striker, you may still have a high top-speed, but it's the acceleration and direction-change over short distances that the muscle & weight destroys.



Donacien is good backup for KVY. 0

inghamspur added 16:30 - May 10

Can only see the reason for giving the option to Jackson as a way of getting a fee for moving him on. He has definitely not proven himself since being with the club and is simply not up to scratch. Not sure about the reasons for keeping the other bloke on. 6

itsonlyme added 16:31 - May 10

Well we we have been told on several occasions that itfc fans are going to be excited about what will happen after season ends. So far Luke warm . -4

Juanforthemoney added 16:32 - May 10

Not sure where Jackson will fit into the system if PC wants to play with a loan man up front as he isn't the man for that role? I agree with the earlier comment that we may just be trying to add value to him in case we get any bidders. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 16:33 - May 10

Both could still depart.... feels like it's a case of don't leave ourselves short if we can't get the players we want but if we can then the club looks to move both on later in the window 3

blues1 added 16:36 - May 10

It so lyme. What are you on about? Jacksons deal clearly just to get a fee. As for donacien, he'll be good cover for kvy. So makes sense to take up his option. Tho could also just be to get a fee 3

therein61 added 16:38 - May 10

Taking up the want away Jacksons option is good business as mr 10% has been touting him all over the place, we have as a club in recent years let players go for nothing or paid up contracts to unload them if that's the way to run a club then it's no wonder that Evans was a disaster. 0

Portman_Pie added 16:40 - May 10

Seriously....?!?! I was hoping Jackson would never feature again and happy with the thought..

Can only hope it’s to sell him and someone is mug enough to pay money for him. 0

Reuserscurtains added 16:48 - May 10

Signing Jackson for 1.6 million when we were in the championship is potentially my least favourite transfer in town history. Paul Hurst shouldn’t have managed again. 3

masetheace added 16:50 - May 10

I agree - Jackson isn't worth £1. 60 let alone the millions we paid . Can't see anyone buying him so just a drain on the wage bill . 4

tractorboybig added 16:54 - May 10

if for a transfer fee ok BUT if this is building for next year then we are fu%ked 2

algarvefan added 16:57 - May 10

Donacien I get, a good utility defender that can fill any gap across the back 4.



Jackson like our other strikers has had very poor service this season but for his own sake he needs to move on and find his Mojo again. Runs his heart out but no real end product currently. 2

Trac70 added 17:00 - May 10

Makes perfect sense. Jackson will be sold(if any club are that desperate) and Donacien is a good back up to KVY. Good business sense as I see it. 0

chepstowblue added 17:08 - May 10

From what I've seen of Jackson I'd let him go. Mythical pace, dreadful control, and a very debatable work rate and attitude.Donacien is ok at best and a decent back up.But with his best form shown at Fleetwood, a permanent move there would be best for all parties. 1

BurleysGloryDays added 17:15 - May 10

Don't mean to be negative. But this has surprised me. Jackson has proven he is unable to assert himself on a game at all. Janoi wayy off the level required. I trust other posters are right that there are less footballing reasons for this and more business reasons. 1

TimmyH added 17:15 - May 10

Makes sense...if Jackson was out of contract he no doubt would have been let go...had a terrible season though midfield hasn't exactly helped (but no excuse). 1

dubblue added 17:22 - May 10

Cannot see us getting a big fee for Jackson if we don't play him - hope whatever we get exceeds the salary we are paying him!! Maybe he can rediscover his form of early last season but that was with 2 up front.



No issue with Janoi Donacien - useful cover. 0

Nobbysnuts added 17:26 - May 10

Good god...why?????????????? 0

PinstripeBlue added 17:28 - May 10

Didn’t Cookey say he liked Jackson, not long after he joined? 0