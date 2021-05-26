Cambridge Eyeing Bishop

Wednesday, 26th May 2021 09:57 TWTD understands Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop is being targeted by his hometown club Cambridge United. The 24-year-old is contracted to Town for another season, his appearances during 2020/21 having triggered a one-year option, but along with most of the rest of the squad has been told he can find another club this summer. And we understand the U’s are keen to bring him to the Abbey Stadium having won promotion to League One after finishing second in League Two. Earlier this week, Bishop, who in his early days with the Blues was linked with Premier League clubs, posted personal highlights videos on social media and may well be hoping for interest from a higher division having made his breakthrough as an 18-year-old in Town’s 2014/15 Championship play-off season. The academy product made 29 starts and eight sub appearances in 2020/21, scoring four times, the most he has played since the play-off season with injury having hampered the intervening campaigns. Meanwhile, former Town midfielder or defender Paul Digby, 26, is set to leave Cambridge having reportedly turned down a new deal with the U's. Charlton, Sunderland and Oxford United are said to be showing interest. 20/21⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cjMhnz70wM — Ted bishop (@ted10bishop) May 24, 2021 pic.twitter.com/RofYxoK59e — Ted bishop (@ted10bishop) May 24, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Bluearmy_81 added 10:03 - May 26

Bishop is a good player and would play better in a team with quality around him. If we let him go to Cambridge we better be getting serious quality in to replace him! 8

wkj added 10:04 - May 26

He would fit in REALLY well at Cambridge too - I hope we plan to keep him here at PR in a system he can flourish in again

2

Billybobblue added 10:04 - May 26

Cambridge would be a good move for him.

Teddy is a good player on his day, but injuries and consistency of performance have always been an issue in my eyes, so imo I wouldnt be too worried about him leaving as long as we have an idea of what players we can bring in to replace him. 4

Smithy added 10:06 - May 26

The level of interest in him and of other members of the squad pretty much tells you how much they are thought of and how poor a squad it really is 3

BaddowBlue1 added 10:13 - May 26

We got more games out of Bishop and Dozzell last season than we have in the last 3/4 years. Clubs are looking at them but I wonder if Paul Cook will have another look at them during pre-season training to see if they have upped their game and fitness before letting them move on. If Bish does end up at Cambridge he will probably have a successful and injury free season like McGoldrick when he went to Sheff U. 2

have_a_word_with_him added 10:15 - May 26

I'd never noticed he has TB tatoo'd on his arm, is that in case he forgets? 0

chepstowblue added 10:19 - May 26

Looking forward to seeing what our plan is.....if there is one !!! 1

Saxonblue74 added 10:19 - May 26

Too good for this in my opinion. Keep him and give him a proper run. I know nothing about his attitude and application so maybe that's a factor? 1

Oldboy added 10:21 - May 26

With our new backroom staff and fitness performance bloke, would hope to keep him fit for longer. I would like to see us hang on to him for at least one more season. 2

itfcserbia added 10:23 - May 26

Is Teddy marketing himself? I have only seen NBA and NFL players do this kind of things. 0

runaround added 10:24 - May 26

Surely he will have interest from higher up the league than Cambridge? Would be a coup for them to get him in my opinion. This could well be the effect of financial issues following covid where players might find there are not so many teams in for them and wages will be less than they would hope for. A bit of a wake up call for some? 1

Razor added 10:28 - May 26

Mixed feelings on this-----injury prone and inconsistent but on his day can be very good.



Has the cheeky chappy given up on him and will he come to regret letting him go if he does? 0

GTRKing added 10:28 - May 26

teddy Bishop (Injury Free) is a very good league one player...



I think PC Should have a look at him in the summer, if he doesn't fit PC plans then Cambridge will a very good fit for Bishop, 0

Radlett_blue added 10:30 - May 26

Hard to believe Bishop is still only 24, but he has had 5 injury disrupted seasons. Showed flashes of his ability to run at defenders & cause problems last season. If we can't drum up interest from a bigger club he will probably go on a free transfer. Still doesn't seem to have realised the potential of his early promise & Cambridge could be a good move for him & better than spending a season as a bit-part squad player at Town. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 10:32 - May 26

Spent too much time in physio with us, i think he is a tallented player, but will always be suspect with fitness.I wouldnt be bothered about him moving on, and wish him well if he does.We have had to many passengers in the past, we need to be harder to progress. 1

SaigonTractor added 10:34 - May 26

The level of teams interested buying our players shows how most of us vastly overestimated the talent of our squad the past 2 seasons. 0

GatesPerm added 10:40 - May 26

I suspect that Cook will be looking for consistency every week from a smaller squad of 18-20 and I am not sure that Bishop (and others) match that requirement.



As others have said, there is talent there but if you look back over the 5 years, how many times have we seen it demonstrated consistently across a run of games? 0

Suffolkboy added 10:49 - May 26

It’s beginning to look as if PC was the root cause of the lack of both performance and points in his ‘pretty awful ‘ tenure at the latter end of the season !

His behaviour since unfortunately begins to smack of J Mourhino .with a rampant desire to replace ,recruit and dictate from there on in !

There were suspicions of impatience , a lack of tolerance and even outright dismissal with and of those in the ITFC squad ; apparently little desire to encourage or educate ,just a well demonstrated wish to get rid !

Hope he knows what he’s done and doing ; AND can bring certainty and cohesion to both recruitment and team performance .,

Skies above looking distinctly threatening right now .

COYB -4

ChrisFelix added 10:54 - May 26

They might be eying but I don't expect he will go cheap. I can't see how they can afford his fee, unless its a swop deal 1

PortmanTerrorist added 10:58 - May 26

A fit Teddy improves any team in this league and probably the Championship. To let him go just as he has begun to truly prove his fitness seems crazy. Also think Teddy is crazy to think Cambridge is a good move; put him in a winning team with better players and he will shine. With the money we have we should be able to ride things out this year with Teddy above pretty much anyone else with question marks as the talent is and has always been there. Plus he is a good guy....hardly the disruptive type! Why would Cambridge not try and bring him in, but it is a no from me.....please ! 0

Nazemariner added 10:58 - May 26

Nothing to see here.



If a club were to offer us £500k or more for Teddy then it's highly likely that we'd let him go, as is the case with almost every player at the club. That will not happen in Teddy's case though, as he is too inconsistent, and his attitude is highly questionable.



He will remain an Ipswich player for the forthcoming season, and then leave on a free in June 22 after another nondescript season. 0

Linkboy13 added 11:04 - May 26

Not bothered either way . If he stays would be a good squad player to have on the bench. But like a lot of our players just not fit or strong enough to play on a regular basis. 0

