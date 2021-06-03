Town Top League One iFollow Table
Thursday, 3rd Jun 2021 11:00
The EFL have confirmed that Town were League One's most-watched club on iFollow during 2020/21.
In email to subscribers, the EFL listed the Blues as the most-watched team in League One followed by Portsmouth and Plymouth.
In the Championship Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Luton Town headed the list and in League Two Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers were the top three.
Early in the season, Town averaged sales of around 2,300 match passes for home games in addition to season ticket holders. Away from home, the Blues were averaging around 3,300 match passes per game at that point.
More than one fan was able to watch each stream so it was impossible to equate match pass sales and season ticket holder redemptions to an ‘attendance’, although the Blues calculated that around 75 per cent of season ticket holders watched the Rochdale game in September given the number of fans living in the same households.
Match passes cost £10 but with £2 of that figure covering admin costs for the EFL. Clubs agreed how the revenue was split based where possible around the previous season’s away attendance. If the clubs were unable to agree terms the EFL arbitrated.
The EFL say 360,000 fans, including 160,000 season ticket holders, watched their team on iFollow during 2020/21 with 1,659 games streamed, equating to 805 million minutes of live football.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]