Town Top League One iFollow Table

Thursday, 3rd Jun 2021 11:00 The EFL have confirmed that Town were League One's most-watched club on iFollow during 2020/21. In email to subscribers, the EFL listed the Blues as the most-watched team in League One followed by Portsmouth and Plymouth. In the Championship Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Luton Town headed the list and in League Two Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers were the top three. Early in the season, Town averaged sales of around 2,300 match passes for home games in addition to season ticket holders. Away from home, the Blues were averaging around 3,300 match passes per game at that point. More than one fan was able to watch each stream so it was impossible to equate match pass sales and season ticket holder redemptions to an ‘attendance’, although the Blues calculated that around 75 per cent of season ticket holders watched the Rochdale game in September given the number of fans living in the same households. Match passes cost £10 but with £2 of that figure covering admin costs for the EFL. Clubs agreed how the revenue was split based where possible around the previous season’s away attendance. If the clubs were unable to agree terms the EFL arbitrated. The EFL say 360,000 fans, including 160,000 season ticket holders, watched their team on iFollow during 2020/21 with 1,659 games streamed, equating to 805 million minutes of live football.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Cookycrew added 11:04 - Jun 3

We are the best supporters ......bit surprised Sunderland were not at least in Top 3 of L1?

0

Stourbridgeblue added 11:15 - Jun 3

Cookycrew - I think Sunderland have their own streaming service so don't use iFollow. 0

Cookycrew added 11:19 - Jun 3

Thanks Stourbridge...that makes sense. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments