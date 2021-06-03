Town Closing in On Fleetwood Forward Burns
Thursday, 3rd Jun 2021 12:43
TWTD understands the Blues are closing in on the signing of Fleetwood forward Wes Burns.
Former Wales U21 international Burns, 26, started his career at Bristol City and will be well known to new Town CEO Mark Ashton.
We understand Town’s interest is at an advanced stage and the 26-year-old is almost certainly one of the players Ashton was referring to when he suggested a couple of signings could be completed in the next week.
If the deal goes through then Burns will be the first addition of Paul Cook's time as boss and since the change of ownership at Portman Road.
It may well be that right-back Janoi Donacien could be part of the deal having spent the second half of last season on loan at Highbury. Town recently took up a year's option on the former Accrington man's contract largely in order to secure either a fee or use him as a bargaining chip in swap deals.
While at Ashton Gate Burns spent time on loan at Forest Green Rovers, Oxford United, Cheltenham, Fleetwood and Aberdeen.
Having made six senior starts and 48 sub appearances for the Robins, the Cardiff-born right-sided attacker or right-back returned to Fleetwood on a permanent basis in January 2017.
Burns, who has made 134 starts and 42 sub appearances, scoring 23 times since joining the Cod Army on a permanent basis, is contracted to Fleetwood for another season after an option on his contract was recently triggered.
Last season Burns netted six times, including his side’s goal in their final-day 3-1 defeat to the Blues at Portman Road.
Photo: Matchday Images
