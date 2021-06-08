Pompey Keeper MacGillivray Linked Again

Town are again being linked with Portsmouth keeper Craig MacGillivray, who is a free agent after Pompey failed to take up a one-year option on his contract this summer.

Last month, TWTD reported that the 28-year-old would be on the Blues’ radar after former Portsmouth goalkeeper-coach John Keeley joined Town.

And now the Portsmouth News reports that Town are among a number of clubs eyeing a move for the Harrogate-born keeper.

MacGillivray started his career with Harrogate Railway Athletic before moving on to Stalybridge Celtic, Harrogate Town and back to Harrogate Railway Athletic on loan before breaking into league football with Walsall in 2014.

After three years but few games at the Bescot Stadium, the 6ft 2in tall keeper moved on to Shrewsbury where he spent a season similarly rarely involved before joining Portsmouth and Keeley in 2018.

While at Fratton Park, MacGillivray made 134 appearances and in August 2019 received a call into the full Scotland squad.

Town are expected to bring in two keepers this summer with manager Paul Cook having told Tomas Holy and Dai Cornell they can move on.

As previously reported, the Blues are also looking at the loan market with Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher on the list of potential targets.

Elsewhere, West London Sport is dismissing continuing claims that Ipswich-born striker Macauley Bonne could join the Blues as part of a swap deal if and when Andre Dozzell moves to QPR.

TWTD reported last month that there was no truth in the rumours that the 25-year-old frontman was set to be part of an exchange.

As reported on Sunday, QPR are leading the chase for Dozzell, 22, with Blackburn and Brentford also keen.





Photo: Action Images

JewellintheTown added 12:26 - Jun 8

Would welcome him if Cook thought he was better then what we already have, but not sure his club history excites me too much. 0

Wallingford_Boy added 12:33 - Jun 8

Maybe as back up to a new, main keeper, but is he an improvement on Holy/Cornell?! 2

GTRKing added 12:41 - Jun 8

Seems odd about this player not sure about him,



I think Holy/Cornell with the right coaching can be good keepers in League 1,



We should only really be looking at keepers who are 100% times better than the 2 we got and can do a Job in the championship 2

masetheace added 12:41 - Jun 8

I'm guessing that as we have made in known we have money to spend we will be linked to ever player who is looking for a club . Prefer to wait for fact rather than fiction 1

Bluearmy_81 added 12:46 - Jun 8

Imo neither Cornell or Holy are good enough for ITFC. Obviously replacements need to improve the position 0

GTRKing added 12:51 - Jun 8

Holy and Cornell are good for League 1 (top half/mid table team), but if we get promoted to the championship we need a better GK,



I don't think this guy is the Answer, there must be better keepers out there, -1

BigHibbs added 13:18 - Jun 8

Holy is simply not good enough, i know cornell made a mistake in the back end of the season, but he is good enough. Very good with his feet.



Holy is the worst i've seen in 24 years, and yes i'm including ALB, Marshall and Alexander 0

Bert added 13:27 - Jun 8

There were not too many points conceded last year due to goalkeeping errors so for me a striker or two are far more important. I certainly don't see any merit in the Portsmouth goalkeeper being linked. He is being released for a reason. 0

arc added 13:38 - Jun 8

When was the last time you walked away from a Town match thinking "wow, the keeper really earned us points there"? Probably when Bart was in goal, I'm guessing. Every successful team needs that. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:43 - Jun 8

Seems to have been popular at Pompey but the have reduced their budget.



Seems to have done well everywhere he has been and well established at L1 level so I think it would represent an upgrade. 0