Pompey Keeper MacGillivray Linked Again
Tuesday, 8th Jun 2021 12:22
Town are again being linked with Portsmouth keeper Craig MacGillivray, who is a free agent after Pompey failed to take up a one-year option on his contract this summer.
Last month, TWTD reported that the 28-year-old would be on the Blues’ radar after former Portsmouth goalkeeper-coach John Keeley joined Town.
And now the Portsmouth News reports that Town are among a number of clubs eyeing a move for the Harrogate-born keeper.
MacGillivray started his career with Harrogate Railway Athletic before moving on to Stalybridge Celtic, Harrogate Town and back to Harrogate Railway Athletic on loan before breaking into league football with Walsall in 2014.
After three years but few games at the Bescot Stadium, the 6ft 2in tall keeper moved on to Shrewsbury where he spent a season similarly rarely involved before joining Portsmouth and Keeley in 2018.
While at Fratton Park, MacGillivray made 134 appearances and in August 2019 received a call into the full Scotland squad.
Town are expected to bring in two keepers this summer with manager Paul Cook having told Tomas Holy and Dai Cornell they can move on.
As previously reported, the Blues are also looking at the loan market with Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher on the list of potential targets.
Elsewhere, West London Sport is dismissing continuing claims that Ipswich-born striker Macauley Bonne could join the Blues as part of a swap deal if and when Andre Dozzell moves to QPR.
TWTD reported last month that there was no truth in the rumours that the 25-year-old frontman was set to be part of an exchange.
As reported on Sunday, QPR are leading the chase for Dozzell, 22, with Blackburn and Brentford also keen.
Photo: Action Images
|
