Blues Linked With Loan Move For Birmingham Striker
Sunday, 20th Jun 2021 09:31
Town are reportedly keen on recruiting Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove on loan.
According to The Sun on Sunday, Birmingham manager and former Blues midfielder Lee Bowyer will allow the 24-year-old to depart on loan this summer.
Town are said to be plotting an “ambitious” move for the 6ft 4in tall frontman, but may have to wait to see whether Championship clubs show interest.
Beverley-born Cosgrove joined Birmingham from Aberdeen in January for a reported £2 million. However, he failed to score in two starts and 10 sub appearances for the Midlanders.
Cosgrove was a schoolboy with Everton before moving on to Wigan’s youth set-up at 16. While with the Latics he spent time on loan at Barrow, Chorley, Nantwich and North Ferriby United.
He left Wigan for Carlisle in the summer of 2017 just prior to Paul Cook taking charge having made one Carabao Cup sub appearance.
After a year at Brunton Park, Cosgrove moved on to Aberdeen where he enjoyed a successful spell, scoring 47 goals in 85 starts and 18 sub appearances.
