Lincoln, Portsmouth and Hearts Latest Clubs Linked With Bishop

Tuesday, 6th Jul 2021 15:18

Lincoln City, Portsmouth and Hearts are the latest clubs to be linked with Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop.

The 24-year-old was among the players told he could find a new club at the end of last season and is currently training with the U23s.

As previously reported, Bishop’s hometown club Cambridge United were keen to take him to the Abbey Stadium but it’s understood wages were a big obstacle preventing that move from happening.

TWTD revealed a fortnight ago that the MK Dons' interest in the academy product was well progressed.

However, according to the EADT, the Dons need to move players on before they can make the addition with Lincoln City now said to be leading the chase.

Portsmouth are also reported to be keen, but in a similar position to MK, although with a potential swap switch involving Blues target Michael Jacobs mooted.

Town have held talks with the 29-year-old winger and a deal seems not unlikely once the former Derby man has fully recovered from the knee surgery he underwent towards the end of last season.

Scottish Premiership Hearts are also reported to be keen on Bishop, whose appearances during 2020/21 triggered a one-year option on his Town deal.





Photo: Matchday Images

markchips added 15:24 - Jul 6

Swap deal works for me with Jacobs. We have not forked out a fee for Bishop so this works well. 0

Mediocre_Quick added 15:27 - Jul 6

Wouldn't want a swap deal for Jacobs, injury record is poor and has never really stringed together a run of games, Lincoln would be a good move for him however 0