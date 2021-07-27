Ward on Target as U23s Draw at Braintree
Tuesday, 27th Jul 2021 22:45
Matt Ward was on target for the Blues’ U23s as the drew 1-1 away at Braintree Town.
Luke Holness gave the home side the lead before Ward, who caught the eye with his cameo display off the bench in Saturday’s home friendly against Crystal Palace, struck back for Town early in the second half, bursting into the area and shooting into the roof of the net.
U23s: White (Ridd), Andoh (Agbaje), Armin, McGavin (c), Smith, Baggott, Ward (Ward), Downes, Morris (Bello), Chirewa (Barbrook), Siziba (Page).
Photo: Matchday Images
