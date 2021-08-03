Andoh and Oppong on Trial at Dartford

Tuesday, 3rd Aug 2021 22:12

Blues pair Levi Andoh and Colin Oppong are with Dartford on trial with a view to joining the National League South side on loan.

Right-back or central defender Andoh and striker Oppong (pictured), regular members of the Town U23s side, were in the Darts team which won 2-0 at Sittingbourne this evening.

Andoh, 21, has made one senior appearance for the Blues, in the EFL Trophy at Crawley last season, while 19-year-old Oppong is yet to feature for the first team.

Last month, the Town first team beat Dartford 1-0 in their first friendly of pre-season at Princes Park.

Meanwhile, the Blues' U18s were beaten 3-1 away at Felixstowe & Walton this evening with Tyrese Osbourne on target for Adem Atay's side.





